The first phase of the Bihar assembly elections concluding with high enthusiasm, recording "highest-ever" voter turnout. Nearly 65 per cent of 3.75 crore voters turned up to seal the fate of 1,314 candidates including high-profile candidates like Tejashwi Yadav and Samrat Choudhary.

The Election Commission of India issued a statement saying the first phase of the polls concluded peacefully "in a festive mood with the highest-ever voter turnout of 64.66 per cent in the history of Bihar".

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said women participated in large numbers in the voting exercise, with a "lot of enthusiasm."

Bihar Elections Phase 1: Top Points