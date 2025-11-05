Bihar Elections Phase 1: Full List Of 121 Seats And How NDA, Mahagathbandhan Fared In 2020
As Bihar gears up for the first phase of the Assembly elections, 121 constituencies across 18 districts will go to the polls on November 6 (Thursday). According to official data released by the Election Commission, a total of 1,314 candidates will contest in this phase. The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls will largely be a contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan).
With the stage set for polling across 18 districts, attention now turns to how these constituencies voted in the previous election and what that could mean for both alliances this time.
Bihar Elections Phase 1: NDA & Mahagathbandhan Tally In These Seats
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the 121 constituencies that will vote in the first phase of the 2025 polls witnessed a closely contested battle between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).
The NDA, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), together won around 59 of these 121 seats. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) along with the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Left parties — CPI(ML)L, CPI, and CPI(M) — bagged approximately 61 seats, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which contested separately, won one seat (Matihani).
The BJP maintained a strong presence in regions such as Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna, and Begusarai, while the JD(U), despite a reduced overall seat count, retained core constituencies like the Nalanda, Madhepura, Saharsa, and Khagaria belts.
The Left parties, especially the CPI(ML)L, made notable gains in Bhojpur, Arrah, and neighbouring districts, consolidating their traditional base.
Notably, MLAs' deaths, disqualifications, defections, and subsequent bypolls have led to shifts in a few constituencies over the years—the overall NDA tally rose by seven to eight seats against the Mahagathbandhan eventually.
Bihar Elections Phase 1: List of 121 Seats And Incumbent MLAs
|Sl. No.
|AC No.
|AC Name
|MLA
|Current Party
|Note
|1
|70
|Alamnagar
|Narendra Narayan Yadav
|JD(U)
|2
|71
|Bihariganj
|Niranjan Kumar Mehta
|JD(U)
|3
|72
|Singheshwar (SC)
|Chandrahas Chaupal
|RJD
|4
|73
|Madhepura
|Chandra Shekhar Yadav
|RJD
|5
|74
|Sonbarsha (SC)
|Ratnesh Sada
|JD(U)
|6
|75
|Saharsa
|Alok Ranjan Jha
|BJP
|7
|76
|Simri Bakhtiarpur
|Yusuf Salahuddin
|RJD
|8
|77
|Mahishi
|Gunjeshwar Sah
|JD(U)
|9
|78
|Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)
|Shashi Bhushan Hazari
|JD(U)
|Died
|Aman Bhushan Hajari
|JD(U)
|Won Bypoll
|10
|79
|Gaura Bauram
|Swarna Singh
|BJP
|Won as VIP candidate, later switched to BJP
|11
|80
|Benipur
|Binay Kumar Choudhary
|JD(U)
|12
|81
|Alinagar
|Mishrilal Yadav
|BJP
|Won as VIP candidate, later switched to BJP
|13
|82
|Darbhanga Rural
|Lalit Kumar Yadav
|RJD
|14
|83
|Darbhanga
|Sanjay Saraogi
|BJP
|15
|84
|Hayaghat
|Ram Chandra Prasad
|BJP
|16
|85
|Bahadurpur
|Madan Sahni
|JD(U)
|17
|86
|Keoti
|Murari Mohan Jha
|BJP
|18
|87
|Jale
|Jibesh Kumar
|BJP
|19
|88
|Gaighat
|Niranjan Roy
|RJD
|20
|89
|Aurai
|Ram Surat Rai
|BJP
|21
|90
|Minapur
|Munna Yadav
|RJD
|22
|91
|Bochahan (SC)
|Musafir Paswan
|VIP
|Died
|Amar Kumar Paswan
|RJD
|Won Bypoll
|23
|92
|Sakra (SC)
|Ashok Kumar Choudhary
|JD(U)
|24
|93
|Kurhani
|Anil Kumar Sahni
|RJD
|Disqualified
|Kedar Prasad Gupta
|BJP
|Won Bypoll
|25
|94
|Muzaffarpur
|Bijendra Chaudhary
|INC
|26
|95
|Kanti
|Mohammad Israil Mansuri
|RJD
|27
|96
|Baruraj
|Arun Kumar Singh (politician)
|BJP
|28
|97
|Paroo
|Ashok Kumar Singh
|BJP
|29
|98
|Sahebganj
|Raju Kumar Singh
|BJP
|30
|99
|Baikunthpur
|Prem Shankar Yadav
|RJD
|31
|100
|Barauli
|Rampravesh Rai
|BJP
|32
|101
|Gopalganj
|Subhash Singh
|BJP
|Died
|Kusum Devi
|BJP
|Won Bypoll
|33
|102
|Kuchaikote
|Amrendra Kumar Pandey
|JD(U)
|34
|103
|Bhore (SC)
|Sunil Kumar
|JD(U)
|35
|104
|Hathua
|Rajesh Kumar Singh
|RJD
|36
|105
|Siwan
|Awadh Bihari Yadav
|RJD
|37
|106
|Ziradei
|Amarjeet Kushwaha
|CPI(ML)L
|38
|107
|Darauli (SC)
|Satyadeo Ram
|CPI(ML)L
|39
|108
|Raghunathpur
|Hari Shankar Yadav
|RJD
|40
|109
|Daraunda
|Karanjeet Singh
|BJP
|41
|110
|Barharia
|Bachcha Pandey
|RJD
|42
|111
|Goriakothi
|Devesh Kant Singh
|BJP
|43
|112
|Maharajganj
|Vijay Shanker Dubey
|INC
|44
|113
|Ekma
|Srikant Yadav
|RJD
|45
|114
|Manjhi
|Satyendra Yadav
|CPI(M)
|46
|115
|Baniapur
|Kedar Nath Singh
|RJD
|47
|116
|Taraiya
|Janak Singh
|BJP
|48
|117
|Marhaura
|Jitendra Kumar Ray
|RJD
|49
|118
|Chapra
|C. N. Gupta
|BJP
|50
|119
|Garkha (SC)
|Surendra Ram
|RJD
|51
|120
|Amnour
|Krishan Kumar Mantoo
|BJP
|52
|121
|Parsa
|Chhote Lal Ray
|RJD
|53
|122
|Sonepur
|Ramanuj Prasad Yadav
|RJD
|54
|123
|Hajipur
|Awadhesh Singh
|BJP
|55
|124
|Lalganj
|Sanjay Kumar Singh
|BJP
|56
|125
|Vaishali
|Siddharth Patel
|JD(U)
|57
|126
|Mahua
|Mukesh Raushan Yadav
|RJD
|58
|127
|Raja Pakar (SC)
|Pratima Kumari
|INC
|59
|128
|Raghopur
|Tejashwi Yadav
|RJD
|60
|129
|Mahnar
|Bina Singh
|RJD
|61
|130
|Patepur (SC)
|Lakhendra Kumar Raushan
|BJP
|62
|131
|Kalyanpur (SC)
|Maheshwar Hazari
|JD(U)
|63
|132
|Warisnagar
|Ashok Kumar
|JD(U)
|64
|133
|Samastipur
|Akhtarul Islam Sahin
|RJD
|65
|134
|Ujiarpur
|Alok Kumar Mehta
|RJD
|66
|135
|Morwa
|Ranvijay Sahu
|RJD
|67
|136
|Sarairanjan
|Vijay Kumar Chaudhary
|JD(U)
|68
|137
|Mohiuddinnagar
|Rajesh Kumar Singh
|BJP
|69
|138
|Bibhutipur
|Ajay Kumar
|CPI(M)
|70
|139
|Rosera (SC)
|Birendra Kumar
|BJP
|71
|140
|Hasanpur
|Tej Pratap Yadav
|RJD
|72
|141
|Cheria Bariarpur
|Raj Banshi Mahto
|RJD
|73
|142
|Bachhwara
|Surendra Mehata
|BJP
|74
|143
|Teghra
|Ram Ratan Singh
|CPI
|75
|144
|Matihani
|Raj Kumar Singh
|JD(U)
|Won as LJP candidate, later switched to JD(U).
|76
|145
|Sahebpur Kamal
|Sadanand Yadav
|RJD
|77
|146
|Begusarai
|Kundan Kumar
|BJP
|78
|147
|Bakhri (SC)
|Suryakant Paswan
|CPI
|79
|148
|Alauli (SC)
|Ramvrikish Sada
|RJD
|80
|149
|Khagaria
|Chhatrapati Yadav
|INC
|81
|150
|Beldaur
|Panna Lal Singh Patel
|JD(U)
|82
|151
|Parbatta
|Sanjeev Kumar
|JD(U)
|83
|164
|Tarapur
|Mewa Lal Choudhary (Died)
|JD(U)
|Rajeev Kumar Singh
|JD(U)
|84
|165
|Munger
|Pranav Kumar Yadav
|BJP
|85
|166
|Jamalpur
|Ajay Kumar Singh
|INC
|86
|167
|Suryagarha
|Prahlad Yadav
|JD(U)
|Won as RJD candidate, later switched to JD(U)
|87
|168
|Lakhisarai
|Vijay Kumar Sinha
|BJP
|88
|169
|Sheikhpura
|Vijay Kumar Yadav
|RJD
|89
|170
|Barbigha
|Sudarshan Kumar
|JD(U)
|90
|171
|Asthawan
|Jitendra Kumar
|JD(U)
|91
|172
|Biharsharif
|Sunil Kumar
|BJP
|92
|173
|Rajgir (SC)
|Kaushal Kishore
|JD(U)
|93
|174
|Islampur
|Rakesh Raushan Yadav
|RJD
|94
|175
|Hilsa
|Krishna Murari Sharan
|JD(U)
|95
|176
|Nalanda
|Shrawan Kumar
|JD(U)
|96
|177
|Harnaut
|Hari Narayan Singh
|JD(U)
|97
|178
|Mokama
|Anant Kumar Singh
|RJD
|Disqualified
|Nilam Devi
|JD(U)
|Won as RJD candidate and later switched to JD(U)
|98
|179
|Barh
|Gyanendra Kumar Singh
|BJP
|99
|180
|Bakhtiarpur
|Aniruddh Kumar Yadav
|RJD
|100
|181
|Digha
|Sanjeev Chaurasiya
|BJP
|101
|182
|Bankipur
|Nitin Nabin
|BJP
|102
|183
|Kumhrar
|Arun Kumar Sinha
|BJP
|103
|184
|Patna Sahib
|Nand Kishore Yadav
|BJP
|104
|185
|Fatuha
|Rama Nand Yadav
|RJD
|105
|186
|Danapur
|Ritlal Yadav
|RJD
|106
|187
|Maner
|Bhai Virendra Yadav
|RJD
|107
|188
|Phulwari (SC)
|Gopal Ravidas
|CPI(ML)L
|108
|189
|Masaurhi (SC)
|Rekha Devi
|RJD
|109
|190
|Paliganj
|Sandeep Yadav
|CPI(ML)L
|110
|191
|Bikram
|Siddharth Saurav
|BJP
|Won as INC candidate, later switched to BJP
|111
|192
|Sandesh
|Kiran Devi Yadav
|RJD
|112
|193
|Barhara
|Raghvendra Pratap Singh
|BJP
|113
|194
|Arrah
|Amrendra Pratap Singh
|BJP
|114
|195
|Agiaon (SC)
|Manoj Manzil
|CPI(ML)
|Disqualified
|Shiv Prakash Ranjan
|CPI(ML)L
|115
|196
|Tarari
|Sudama Prasad
|CPI(ML)L
|Became Arrah MP
|Vishal Prashant
|BJP
|Won Bypoll
|116
|197
|Jagdishpur
|Ram Vishnun Yadav
|RJD
|117
|198
|Shahpur
|Rahul Tiwari
|RJD
|118
|199
|Brahampur
|Shambhu Nath Yadav
|RJD
|119
|200
|Buxar
|Sanjay Kumar Tiwari
|INC
|120
|201
|Dumraon
|Ajit Kumar Singh
|CPI(ML)L
|121
|202
|Rajpur (SC)
|Vishwanath Ram
|INC
Notably, the VIP seat Bochahan was later won by the RJD in a 2022 bypoll after the death of VIP MLA Musafir Paswan. Both parties are in alliance under the Mahagathbandhan this time.
The 2020 verdict produced a closely fought outcome, with the NDA forming the government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after securing a narrow edge over the opposition alliance. The results of the 2025 Bihar Election are scheduled for November 14.