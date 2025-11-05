Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Bihar Elections Phase 1: Full List Of 121 Seats And How NDA, Mahagathbandhan Fared In 2020

Bihar Elections Phase 1: Full List Of 121 Seats And How NDA, Mahagathbandhan Fared In 2020

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls will largely be a contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan).

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Bihar gears up for the first phase of the Assembly elections, 121 constituencies across 18 districts will go to the polls on November 6 (Thursday). According to official data released by the Election Commission, a total of 1,314 candidates will contest in this phase. The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls will largely be a contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan).

With the stage set for polling across 18 districts, attention now turns to how these constituencies voted in the previous election and what that could mean for both alliances this time.

Bihar Elections Phase 1: NDA & Mahagathbandhan Tally In These Seats 

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the 121 constituencies that will vote in the first phase of the 2025 polls witnessed a closely contested battle between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

The NDA, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), together won around 59 of these 121 seats. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) along with the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Left parties — CPI(ML)L, CPI, and CPI(M) — bagged approximately 61 seats, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which contested separately, won one seat (Matihani).

The BJP maintained a strong presence in regions such as Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna, and Begusarai, while the JD(U), despite a reduced overall seat count, retained core constituencies like the Nalanda, Madhepura, Saharsa, and Khagaria belts.

The Left parties, especially the CPI(ML)L, made notable gains in Bhojpur, Arrah, and neighbouring districts, consolidating their traditional base.

Notably, MLAs' deaths, disqualifications, defections, and subsequent bypolls have led to shifts in a few constituencies over the years—the overall NDA tally rose by seven to eight seats against the Mahagathbandhan eventually.

Bihar Elections Phase 1: List of 121 Seats And Incumbent MLAs

Sl. No. AC No. AC Name MLA Current Party Note
1 70 Alamnagar Narendra Narayan Yadav JD(U)  
2 71 Bihariganj Niranjan Kumar Mehta JD(U)  
3 72 Singheshwar (SC) Chandrahas Chaupal RJD  
4 73 Madhepura Chandra Shekhar Yadav RJD  
5 74 Sonbarsha (SC) Ratnesh Sada JD(U)  
6 75 Saharsa Alok Ranjan Jha BJP  
7 76 Simri Bakhtiarpur Yusuf Salahuddin RJD  
8 77 Mahishi Gunjeshwar Sah JD(U)  
9 78 Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) Shashi Bhushan Hazari JD(U) Died
Aman Bhushan Hajari JD(U) Won Bypoll
10 79 Gaura Bauram Swarna Singh BJP Won as VIP candidate, later switched to BJP
11 80 Benipur Binay Kumar Choudhary JD(U)  
12 81 Alinagar Mishrilal Yadav BJP Won as VIP candidate, later switched to BJP
13 82 Darbhanga Rural Lalit Kumar Yadav RJD  
14 83 Darbhanga Sanjay Saraogi BJP  
15 84 Hayaghat Ram Chandra Prasad BJP  
16 85 Bahadurpur Madan Sahni JD(U)  
17 86 Keoti Murari Mohan Jha BJP  
18 87 Jale Jibesh Kumar BJP  
19 88 Gaighat Niranjan Roy RJD  
20 89 Aurai Ram Surat Rai BJP  
21 90 Minapur Munna Yadav RJD  
22 91 Bochahan (SC) Musafir Paswan VIP Died
Amar Kumar Paswan RJD Won Bypoll
23 92 Sakra (SC) Ashok Kumar Choudhary JD(U)  
24 93 Kurhani Anil Kumar Sahni RJD Disqualified
Kedar Prasad Gupta BJP  Won Bypoll
25 94 Muzaffarpur Bijendra Chaudhary INC  
26 95 Kanti Mohammad Israil Mansuri RJD  
27 96 Baruraj Arun Kumar Singh (politician) BJP  
28 97 Paroo Ashok Kumar Singh BJP  
29 98 Sahebganj Raju Kumar Singh BJP  
30 99 Baikunthpur Prem Shankar Yadav RJD  
31 100 Barauli Rampravesh Rai BJP  
32 101 Gopalganj Subhash Singh BJP Died
Kusum Devi BJP Won Bypoll
33 102 Kuchaikote Amrendra Kumar Pandey JD(U)  
34 103 Bhore (SC) Sunil Kumar JD(U)  
35 104 Hathua Rajesh Kumar Singh RJD  
36 105 Siwan Awadh Bihari Yadav RJD  
37 106 Ziradei Amarjeet Kushwaha CPI(ML)L  
38 107 Darauli (SC) Satyadeo Ram CPI(ML)L  
39 108 Raghunathpur Hari Shankar Yadav RJD  
40 109 Daraunda Karanjeet Singh BJP  
41 110 Barharia Bachcha Pandey RJD  
42 111 Goriakothi Devesh Kant Singh BJP  
43 112 Maharajganj Vijay Shanker Dubey INC  
44 113 Ekma Srikant Yadav RJD  
45 114 Manjhi Satyendra Yadav CPI(M)  
46 115 Baniapur Kedar Nath Singh RJD  
47 116 Taraiya Janak Singh BJP  
48 117 Marhaura Jitendra Kumar Ray RJD  
49 118 Chapra C. N. Gupta BJP  
50 119 Garkha (SC) Surendra Ram RJD  
51 120 Amnour Krishan Kumar Mantoo BJP  
52 121 Parsa Chhote Lal Ray RJD  
53 122 Sonepur Ramanuj Prasad Yadav RJD  
54 123 Hajipur Awadhesh Singh BJP  
55 124 Lalganj Sanjay Kumar Singh BJP  
56 125 Vaishali Siddharth Patel JD(U)  
57 126 Mahua Mukesh Raushan Yadav RJD  
58 127 Raja Pakar (SC) Pratima Kumari INC  
59 128 Raghopur Tejashwi Yadav RJD  
60 129 Mahnar Bina Singh RJD  
61 130 Patepur (SC) Lakhendra Kumar Raushan BJP  
62 131 Kalyanpur (SC) Maheshwar Hazari JD(U)  
63 132 Warisnagar Ashok Kumar JD(U)  
64 133 Samastipur Akhtarul Islam Sahin RJD  
65 134 Ujiarpur Alok Kumar Mehta RJD  
66 135 Morwa Ranvijay Sahu RJD  
67 136 Sarairanjan Vijay Kumar Chaudhary JD(U)  
68 137 Mohiuddinnagar Rajesh Kumar Singh BJP  
69 138 Bibhutipur Ajay Kumar CPI(M)  
70 139 Rosera (SC) Birendra Kumar BJP  
71 140 Hasanpur Tej Pratap Yadav RJD  
72 141 Cheria Bariarpur Raj Banshi Mahto RJD  
73 142 Bachhwara Surendra Mehata BJP  
74 143 Teghra Ram Ratan Singh CPI  
75 144 Matihani Raj Kumar Singh JD(U) Won as LJP candidate, later switched to JD(U).
76 145 Sahebpur Kamal Sadanand Yadav RJD  
77 146 Begusarai Kundan Kumar BJP  
78 147 Bakhri (SC) Suryakant Paswan CPI  
79 148 Alauli (SC) Ramvrikish Sada RJD  
80 149 Khagaria Chhatrapati Yadav INC  
81 150 Beldaur Panna Lal Singh Patel JD(U)  
82 151 Parbatta Sanjeev Kumar JD(U)  
83 164 Tarapur Mewa Lal Choudhary (Died) JD(U)  
Rajeev Kumar Singh JD(U)  
84 165 Munger Pranav Kumar Yadav BJP  
85 166 Jamalpur Ajay Kumar Singh INC  
86 167 Suryagarha Prahlad Yadav JD(U) Won as RJD candidate, later switched to JD(U)
87 168 Lakhisarai Vijay Kumar Sinha BJP  
88 169 Sheikhpura Vijay Kumar Yadav RJD  
89 170 Barbigha Sudarshan Kumar JD(U)  
90 171 Asthawan Jitendra Kumar JD(U)  
91 172 Biharsharif Sunil Kumar BJP  
92 173 Rajgir (SC) Kaushal Kishore JD(U)  
93 174 Islampur Rakesh Raushan Yadav RJD  
94 175 Hilsa Krishna Murari Sharan JD(U)  
95 176 Nalanda Shrawan Kumar JD(U)  
96 177 Harnaut Hari Narayan Singh JD(U)  
97 178 Mokama Anant Kumar Singh RJD Disqualified
  Nilam Devi JD(U) Won as RJD candidate and later switched to JD(U)
98 179 Barh Gyanendra Kumar Singh BJP  
99 180 Bakhtiarpur Aniruddh Kumar Yadav RJD  
100 181 Digha Sanjeev Chaurasiya BJP  
101 182 Bankipur Nitin Nabin BJP  
102 183 Kumhrar Arun Kumar Sinha BJP  
103 184 Patna Sahib Nand Kishore Yadav BJP  
104 185 Fatuha Rama Nand Yadav RJD  
105 186 Danapur Ritlal Yadav RJD  
106 187 Maner Bhai Virendra Yadav RJD  
107 188 Phulwari (SC) Gopal Ravidas CPI(ML)L  
108 189 Masaurhi (SC) Rekha Devi RJD  
109 190 Paliganj Sandeep Yadav CPI(ML)L  
110 191 Bikram Siddharth Saurav BJP Won as INC candidate, later switched to BJP
111 192 Sandesh Kiran Devi Yadav RJD  
112 193 Barhara Raghvendra Pratap Singh BJP  
113 194 Arrah Amrendra Pratap Singh BJP  
114 195 Agiaon (SC) Manoj Manzil CPI(ML) Disqualified
Shiv Prakash Ranjan CPI(ML)L  
115 196 Tarari Sudama Prasad CPI(ML)L Became Arrah MP
Vishal Prashant BJP Won Bypoll
116 197 Jagdishpur Ram Vishnun Yadav RJD  
117 198 Shahpur Rahul Tiwari RJD  
118 199 Brahampur Shambhu Nath Yadav RJD  
119 200 Buxar Sanjay Kumar Tiwari INC  
120 201 Dumraon Ajit Kumar Singh CPI(ML)L  
121 202 Rajpur (SC) Vishwanath Ram INC  

Notably, the VIP seat Bochahan was later won by the RJD in a 2022 bypoll after the death of VIP MLA Musafir Paswan. Both parties are in alliance under the Mahagathbandhan this time.

The 2020 verdict produced a closely fought outcome, with the NDA forming the government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after securing a narrow edge over the opposition alliance. The results of the 2025 Bihar Election are scheduled for November 14.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Polls Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Polls Phase 1 Bihar Polls Phase 1 Seats
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Turn The Volume Up’: Zohran Mamdani To Trump In His First Victory Speech
‘Turn The Volume Up’: Zohran Mamdani To Trump In His First Victory Speech
India
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar, Three Terrorists Suspected To Be Hiding
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar, Three Terrorists Suspected To Be Hiding
World
Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa
Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa
India
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget