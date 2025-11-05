Bihar Elections Phase 1: Full List Of 121 Seats And How NDA, Mahagathbandhan Fared In 2020

As Bihar gears up for the first phase of the Assembly elections, 121 constituencies across 18 districts will go to the polls on November 6 (Thursday). According to official data released by the Election Commission, a total of 1,314 candidates will contest in this phase. The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls will largely be a contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan).



With the stage set for polling across 18 districts, attention now turns to how these constituencies voted in the previous election and what that could mean for both alliances this time.

Bihar Elections Phase 1: NDA & Mahagathbandhan Tally In These Seats

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the 121 constituencies that will vote in the first phase of the 2025 polls witnessed a closely contested battle between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

The NDA, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), together won around 59 of these 121 seats. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) along with the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Left parties — CPI(ML)L, CPI, and CPI(M) — bagged approximately 61 seats, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which contested separately, won one seat (Matihani).

The BJP maintained a strong presence in regions such as Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna, and Begusarai, while the JD(U), despite a reduced overall seat count, retained core constituencies like the Nalanda, Madhepura, Saharsa, and Khagaria belts.

The Left parties, especially the CPI(ML)L, made notable gains in Bhojpur, Arrah, and neighbouring districts, consolidating their traditional base.

Notably, MLAs' deaths, disqualifications, defections, and subsequent bypolls have led to shifts in a few constituencies over the years—the overall NDA tally rose by seven to eight seats against the Mahagathbandhan eventually.

Bihar Elections Phase 1: List of 121 Seats And Incumbent MLAs

Sl. No. AC No. AC Name MLA Current Party Note 1 70 Alamnagar Narendra Narayan Yadav JD(U) 2 71 Bihariganj Niranjan Kumar Mehta JD(U) 3 72 Singheshwar (SC) Chandrahas Chaupal RJD 4 73 Madhepura Chandra Shekhar Yadav RJD 5 74 Sonbarsha (SC) Ratnesh Sada JD(U) 6 75 Saharsa Alok Ranjan Jha BJP 7 76 Simri Bakhtiarpur Yusuf Salahuddin RJD 8 77 Mahishi Gunjeshwar Sah JD(U) 9 78 Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) Shashi Bhushan Hazari JD(U) Died Aman Bhushan Hajari JD(U) Won Bypoll 10 79 Gaura Bauram Swarna Singh BJP Won as VIP candidate, later switched to BJP 11 80 Benipur Binay Kumar Choudhary JD(U) 12 81 Alinagar Mishrilal Yadav BJP Won as VIP candidate, later switched to BJP 13 82 Darbhanga Rural Lalit Kumar Yadav RJD 14 83 Darbhanga Sanjay Saraogi BJP 15 84 Hayaghat Ram Chandra Prasad BJP 16 85 Bahadurpur Madan Sahni JD(U) 17 86 Keoti Murari Mohan Jha BJP 18 87 Jale Jibesh Kumar BJP 19 88 Gaighat Niranjan Roy RJD 20 89 Aurai Ram Surat Rai BJP 21 90 Minapur Munna Yadav RJD 22 91 Bochahan (SC) Musafir Paswan VIP Died Amar Kumar Paswan RJD Won Bypoll 23 92 Sakra (SC) Ashok Kumar Choudhary JD(U) 24 93 Kurhani Anil Kumar Sahni RJD Disqualified Kedar Prasad Gupta BJP Won Bypoll 25 94 Muzaffarpur Bijendra Chaudhary INC 26 95 Kanti Mohammad Israil Mansuri RJD 27 96 Baruraj Arun Kumar Singh (politician) BJP 28 97 Paroo Ashok Kumar Singh BJP 29 98 Sahebganj Raju Kumar Singh BJP 30 99 Baikunthpur Prem Shankar Yadav RJD 31 100 Barauli Rampravesh Rai BJP 32 101 Gopalganj Subhash Singh BJP Died Kusum Devi BJP Won Bypoll 33 102 Kuchaikote Amrendra Kumar Pandey JD(U) 34 103 Bhore (SC) Sunil Kumar JD(U) 35 104 Hathua Rajesh Kumar Singh RJD 36 105 Siwan Awadh Bihari Yadav RJD 37 106 Ziradei Amarjeet Kushwaha CPI(ML)L 38 107 Darauli (SC) Satyadeo Ram CPI(ML)L 39 108 Raghunathpur Hari Shankar Yadav RJD 40 109 Daraunda Karanjeet Singh BJP 41 110 Barharia Bachcha Pandey RJD 42 111 Goriakothi Devesh Kant Singh BJP 43 112 Maharajganj Vijay Shanker Dubey INC 44 113 Ekma Srikant Yadav RJD 45 114 Manjhi Satyendra Yadav CPI(M) 46 115 Baniapur Kedar Nath Singh RJD 47 116 Taraiya Janak Singh BJP 48 117 Marhaura Jitendra Kumar Ray RJD 49 118 Chapra C. N. Gupta BJP 50 119 Garkha (SC) Surendra Ram RJD 51 120 Amnour Krishan Kumar Mantoo BJP 52 121 Parsa Chhote Lal Ray RJD 53 122 Sonepur Ramanuj Prasad Yadav RJD 54 123 Hajipur Awadhesh Singh BJP 55 124 Lalganj Sanjay Kumar Singh BJP 56 125 Vaishali Siddharth Patel JD(U) 57 126 Mahua Mukesh Raushan Yadav RJD 58 127 Raja Pakar (SC) Pratima Kumari INC 59 128 Raghopur Tejashwi Yadav RJD 60 129 Mahnar Bina Singh RJD 61 130 Patepur (SC) Lakhendra Kumar Raushan BJP 62 131 Kalyanpur (SC) Maheshwar Hazari JD(U) 63 132 Warisnagar Ashok Kumar JD(U) 64 133 Samastipur Akhtarul Islam Sahin RJD 65 134 Ujiarpur Alok Kumar Mehta RJD 66 135 Morwa Ranvijay Sahu RJD 67 136 Sarairanjan Vijay Kumar Chaudhary JD(U) 68 137 Mohiuddinnagar Rajesh Kumar Singh BJP 69 138 Bibhutipur Ajay Kumar CPI(M) 70 139 Rosera (SC) Birendra Kumar BJP 71 140 Hasanpur Tej Pratap Yadav RJD 72 141 Cheria Bariarpur Raj Banshi Mahto RJD 73 142 Bachhwara Surendra Mehata BJP 74 143 Teghra Ram Ratan Singh CPI 75 144 Matihani Raj Kumar Singh JD(U) Won as LJP candidate, later switched to JD(U). 76 145 Sahebpur Kamal Sadanand Yadav RJD 77 146 Begusarai Kundan Kumar BJP 78 147 Bakhri (SC) Suryakant Paswan CPI 79 148 Alauli (SC) Ramvrikish Sada RJD 80 149 Khagaria Chhatrapati Yadav INC 81 150 Beldaur Panna Lal Singh Patel JD(U) 82 151 Parbatta Sanjeev Kumar JD(U) 83 164 Tarapur Mewa Lal Choudhary (Died) JD(U) Rajeev Kumar Singh JD(U) 84 165 Munger Pranav Kumar Yadav BJP 85 166 Jamalpur Ajay Kumar Singh INC 86 167 Suryagarha Prahlad Yadav JD(U) Won as RJD candidate, later switched to JD(U) 87 168 Lakhisarai Vijay Kumar Sinha BJP 88 169 Sheikhpura Vijay Kumar Yadav RJD 89 170 Barbigha Sudarshan Kumar JD(U) 90 171 Asthawan Jitendra Kumar JD(U) 91 172 Biharsharif Sunil Kumar BJP 92 173 Rajgir (SC) Kaushal Kishore JD(U) 93 174 Islampur Rakesh Raushan Yadav RJD 94 175 Hilsa Krishna Murari Sharan JD(U) 95 176 Nalanda Shrawan Kumar JD(U) 96 177 Harnaut Hari Narayan Singh JD(U) 97 178 Mokama Anant Kumar Singh RJD Disqualified Nilam Devi JD(U) Won as RJD candidate and later switched to JD(U) 98 179 Barh Gyanendra Kumar Singh BJP 99 180 Bakhtiarpur Aniruddh Kumar Yadav RJD 100 181 Digha Sanjeev Chaurasiya BJP 101 182 Bankipur Nitin Nabin BJP 102 183 Kumhrar Arun Kumar Sinha BJP 103 184 Patna Sahib Nand Kishore Yadav BJP 104 185 Fatuha Rama Nand Yadav RJD 105 186 Danapur Ritlal Yadav RJD 106 187 Maner Bhai Virendra Yadav RJD 107 188 Phulwari (SC) Gopal Ravidas CPI(ML)L 108 189 Masaurhi (SC) Rekha Devi RJD 109 190 Paliganj Sandeep Yadav CPI(ML)L 110 191 Bikram Siddharth Saurav BJP Won as INC candidate, later switched to BJP 111 192 Sandesh Kiran Devi Yadav RJD 112 193 Barhara Raghvendra Pratap Singh BJP 113 194 Arrah Amrendra Pratap Singh BJP 114 195 Agiaon (SC) Manoj Manzil CPI(ML) Disqualified Shiv Prakash Ranjan CPI(ML)L 115 196 Tarari Sudama Prasad CPI(ML)L Became Arrah MP Vishal Prashant BJP Won Bypoll 116 197 Jagdishpur Ram Vishnun Yadav RJD 117 198 Shahpur Rahul Tiwari RJD 118 199 Brahampur Shambhu Nath Yadav RJD 119 200 Buxar Sanjay Kumar Tiwari INC 120 201 Dumraon Ajit Kumar Singh CPI(ML)L 121 202 Rajpur (SC) Vishwanath Ram INC

Notably, the VIP seat Bochahan was later won by the RJD in a 2022 bypoll after the death of VIP MLA Musafir Paswan. Both parties are in alliance under the Mahagathbandhan this time.

The 2020 verdict produced a closely fought outcome, with the NDA forming the government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after securing a narrow edge over the opposition alliance. The results of the 2025 Bihar Election are scheduled for November 14.