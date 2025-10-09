Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Congress Releases 42-Page 'Charge-Sheet' Against Nitish Govt Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Congress Releases 42-Page 'Charge-Sheet' Against Nitish Govt Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Leaders criticised the "double engine" government and accused the BJP of opposing social justice. Seat-sharing talks within the INDIA bloc are ongoing.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 11:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna, Oct 9 (PTI) Asserting that the Bihar assembly polls will have a "national impact", the Congress on Thursday unveiled a 42-page 'charge-sheet' against the Nitish Kumar government, alleging that 20 years of NDA rule have wrought "destruction" upon the state.

The booklet, evocatively titled 'Bees Saal Vinaash Kaal', was released at the historical Sadaqat Ashram here, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, in the presence of top party leaders, including AICC national general secretary Jairam Ramesh and former chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Singh Baghel, respectively.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Ramesh alleged that corruption was rampant in the NDA government, which was "run through remote control from outside Bihar... Delhi and Nagpur (RSS headquarters)".

"This so-called double engine feeds on spoils of power (sattaa ki malaai)," alleged the Rajya Sabha MP who claimed that "Bihar has moved backwards, in the last 20 years, in health, education, employment generation and all other markers of growth while corruption and crime were on the rise".

"We do take into account that the 20 years have brief interludes of 'palti' (flip)," quipped Ramesh, in an obvious dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president who has aligned with the RJD-Congress combine twice in the last one decade.

Ramesh also alleged that the BJP, which rules the Centre, has been "opposed" to social justice and had a role in litigation challenging the caste survey in Bihar.

"Despite Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA, the hike in quotas for weaker sections, which got quashed by the Patna High Court, was not put in the ninth schedule of the Constitution. When reservations were raised to 69 per cent, these got protected against judicial intervention as the government headed by then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, with former Congress president Sitaram Kesri as the minister for social welfare, had put the legislation in the ninth schedule," said Ramesh.

The Congress leaders, however, did not speak on seat-sharing arrangements in the INDIA bloc, which includes, besides Congress and RJD, the Left and a few other smaller parties.

"We are in talks with our alliance partners on a regular basis. We are going to meet again today. In a few days, we will make everything public. We will also come up with our manifesto," said Rajesh Kumar, the Bihar Congress president, who was present at the press conference.

Baghel described the NDA government in Bihar as "a double engine of which the pistons have given way and his, hence, emitting a lot of smoke".

Gehlot questioned the efficacy of the much-hyped Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana launched recently, and alleged that the government in Bihar had failed to take effective measures to ensure a sound healthcare system, unlike the one he ran in Rajasthan. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 11:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
NDA JDU Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Nitish Kumar Bihar Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' US Prez Trump, Lauds 'Gaza Peace Plan Success, Progress In Trade Negotiations'
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Trump, Lauds 'Gaza Peace Plan Success, Progress In Trade Talks'
India
After Trump Call, Modi Congratulates Netanyahu On Agreement To Gaza Ceasefire Plan, Condemns Terrorism
After Trump Call, Modi Congratulates Netanyahu On Agreement To Gaza Ceasefire Plan
India
PM Modi Flags Khalistani Extremism To UK's Keir Starmer: 'No Space For Radicalism In Democracies'
PM Modi Flags Khalistani Extremism To UK's Keir Starmer: 'No Space For Radicalism In Democracies'
Election 2025
'NDA's Seat Sharing Announcement To Be Made In…’: Bihar BJP As Jitan Ram Manjhi Reveals His Demand
'NDA's Seat Sharing Announcement To Be Made In…’: Bihar BJP As Jitan Ram Manjhi Reveals His Demand
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Leopard Spotted Walking On Paved Road In Bilaspur, Residents Panic; Forest Team Alert Now!
Stone Pelting And Firing Erupt In Lucknow Over Land Dispute, Three Injured Hospitalized
Punjab IPS Officer Puran Kumar Suicide Note Names 10 Senior Officers Alleging Harassment
Breaking: Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion In Konaseema Kills Six, Several Injured Rescue Ongoing
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget