Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Bihar Election 2025: BJP Second Candidate List Released, Maithili Thakur, Anand Mishra Among 12 Names

Bihar Election 2025: BJP Second Candidate List Released, Maithili Thakur, Anand Mishra Among 12 Names

The BJP released its second list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Anand Mishra, IPS, will contest from Buxar, while Maithili Thakur is fielded from Alinagar

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday unveiled its second list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, featuring 12 names cleared by the party’s Central Election Committee. The announcement saw the inclusion of folk singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar and IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar.

BJP Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Second Candidate List

Sr. No. Constituency Name Candidate Name
1 Alinagar (81)

Maithili Thakur
2 Hayaghat (84)

Ram Chandra Prasad
3 Muzaffarpur (94)

Ranjan Kumar 
4 Gopalganj (101)

Subhash Singh 

 
5 Baniapur (115)

Kedar Nath Singh 
6 Chapra (118)

Chhoti Kumari
7 Sonepur (122)

Vinay Kumar Singh
8 Rosera (SC) (139)

Birendra Kumar 
9 Barh (179)

Dr. Siyaram Singh
10 Agiaon (SC) (195)

Mahesh Paswan
11 Shahpur (198)

Rakesh Ojha
12 Buxar (200)

Anand Mishra, IPS

Maithili Thakur's candidature has been confirmed a day after she joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of state party president Dilip Jaiswal in Patna. “Whatever party assigns me the job, I will do it,” the 25-year-old singer told reporters after formally joining the party.

Thakur, a recipient of the prestigious ‘Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar’ from the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2021, has performed at numerous national and international festivals along with her brothers, Rishav and Ayachi, gaining prominence through viral social media performances.

Meanwhile, Anand Mishra spoke to news agency ANI about his candidature and remarked, "For me, this is a moment of humility that the party placed its trust in me. and gave me a responsibility. Together with the help of all workers, local leaders and NDA leaders, I will start making an effort to build a new Buxar. I am sure that this is going to be a ground moment. This will not just be an election but it will be with people's participation...I am very confident about the victory of my party. Our organisation will get to it very strongly. We are 100% sure that we will win here."

Bihar Assembly Election And BJP's First Candidate List

Bihar will go to polls in two phases, on 6 and 11 November, with votes to be counted on 14 November. The BJP’s first list, released on Tuesday, comprised 71 candidates and made several notable changes, including denying a ticket to seven-term MLA and outgoing assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav while fielding Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in a direct election after over a decade.

Health and Law Minister Mangal Pandey, also a legislative council member, has been nominated to contest from Siwan. Meanwhile, Choudhary will contest from Tarapur, having last won an assembly seat from Parbatta in 2010 on an RJD ticket. Yadav, who has served as an MLA since 1995 and was seen as the last surviving heavyweight from his generation, welcomed the party’s decision on social media, stating, “I stand with the decision taken by the BJP. I have no complaints. I welcome the new generation of leadership.”

The BJP has also rewarded several newcomers and party switchers. Ram Kripal Yadav, a former Union minister who joined the BJP in 2014 after parting ways with Lalu Prasad, will contest from Danapur. Former Congress MLA Siddharth Saurav will fight from Bikram after formally joining BJP, while retired civil servant Sujit Kumar Singh and former JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu have been given tickets from Gaura Bauram and Sitamarhi, respectively.

Several ministers and sitting MLAs, including Renu Devi, Nitin Nabin, Nitish Mishra, and Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, have been renominated, though Art and Culture Minister Motilal Prasad has been dropped, with his Riga constituency handed to Baidyanath Prasad. The BJP’s second list includes nine women candidates, among them ace shooter Shreyasi Singh, making a strong statement on gender representation in the elections.

Also read
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election Maithili Thakur BJP Breaking News ABP Live Anand Mishra Bihar Election 2025 IPS Anand Mishra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election 2025: BJP Second Candidate List Released, Maithili Thakur, Anand Mishra Among 12 Names
Bihar Election 2025: BJP Second Candidate List Released, Singer Maithili Thakur, IPS Anand Mishra Among 12 Names
Election 2025
‘JDU No Longer With Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav Says Party Now Run By 3 Leaders ‘Sold To BJP’
‘JDU No Longer With Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav Says Party Now Run By 3 Leaders ‘Sold To BJP’
Election 2025
Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections
Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections
Cities
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With These 4 Rules
SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With 4 Rules
Advertisement

Videos

JDU announces 57 candidates; LJP says no seat-sharing dispute as Upendra Kushwaha meets Amit Shah
JDU Announces Candidates for Rajgir and Other Key Seats; LJP Yet to Release Official List Ahead of Bihar Elections
JDU Finalizes Candidates for Key Bihar Seats, Leaving NDA Allies, Including Chirag Paswan, in Speculation
Upendra Kushwaha Meets Amit Shah in Delhi as NDA Explores Seat Adjustment Formula
Congress Welcomes Upset Upendra Kushwaha As He Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget