Anant Singh To Raju Kumar Singh: Bahubali Brigade Back In Bihar To Contest Assembly Polls

As Bihar heads into the first phase of Assembly elections, several constituencies are witnessing the familiar shadow of bahubali (strongman) politics. From notorious names returning to contest themselves to their family members stepping in, muscle power continues to cast its long influence over the state’s political landscape.

Janata Dal (United) strongman, Anant Singh, who has been accused in the murder case of Jan Sauraaj Party worker Dular Chand Yadav, has been fielded from Patna's Mokama seat to contest against RJD's Veena Devi, wife of don-turned-politician Surajbhan Singh.

The candidates can broadly be divided into two categories: Bahubalis contesting themselves and relatives of Bahubalis contesting in their stead.

Bahubalis Contesting

Mokama (Patna)

Anant Singh (JDU) – Once known as ‘Chhotte Sarkar’, Anant Singh is a former MLA facing a long list of criminal allegations. Over the years, he has been implicated in dozens of serious cases.

Criminal Record (2025): Serious IPC: 46, Serious BNS: 8, Other IPC: 37, Other BNS: 1

Currently in 14-day judicial custody in connection with the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter, Dular Chand Yadav.

His first brush with the law dates back to May 1979, when he was booked in a murder case. No chargesheet was filed in that instance.

Veena Devi (RJD) – Former MP from Munger and wife of don-turned-politician Surajbhan Singh, who is serving a life sentence for a 1992 murder in Begusarai.

Surajbhan, now 60, was convicted in 2008 and remains barred from contesting elections.

Ekma (Saran District)

Manoranjan Singh alias Dhumal Singh (JDU) – The sitting MLA from Ekma.

Alleged involvement in an extortion racket related to iron ore transportation in Bokaro (2018).

Before 2000, he was linked to several criminal activities across different states.

His 2025 affidavit, however, shows no pending criminal cases.

Danapur (Patna District)

Rit Lal Roy (RJD) – The sitting MLA, recently released on bail, faces several serious charges.

Criminal Record (2025): Serious IPC: 10, Serious BNS: 8, Other IPC: 9, Other BNS: 2

Charges include murder, extortion, rioting, and criminal intimidation.

Kuchaikote (Gopalganj District)

Amarendra Pandey (JDU) – A five-term MLA from Kuchaikote.

Criminal Record (2025): Serious IPC: 20, Serious BNS: 1, Other IPC: 28

Accused in cases related to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, land grab, and illegal arms possession.

Sahebganj (Muzaffarpur District)

Raju Kumar Singh (BJP) – Another heavyweight with multiple cases pending.

Criminal Record (2025): Serious IPC: 10, Other IPC: 19

Accused under the Arms Act and facing charges of murder.

Brahmpur (Buxar District)

Hulas Pandey (LJP-RV) – Brother of well-known strongman Sunil Pandey.

2023: CBI chargesheeted him in a 2012 murder case.

2024: ED raided his properties in a disproportionate assets case.

Also linked to the Brahmeshwar Mukhiya murder case.

Sandesh (Bhojpur District)

Radha Charan Sah (JDU) – A Bahubali MLC now contesting.

Criminal Record (2025): Serious IPC: 3, Other IPC: 4

2024: ED attached properties worth ₹26.19 crore under PMLA in a money-laundering probe related to illegal sand mining.

Allegedly part of a sand syndicate operating through Broadsons Commodities Pvt. Ltd.

Relatives of Bahubalis Contesting

Lalganj (Vaishali District)

Shivani Shukla (RJD) – Daughter of strongman Munna Shukla, a three-time former MLA currently imprisoned for the murder of former minister Brij Bihari.

Manjhi (Saran District)

Randhir Kumar Singh (JDU) – Son of Prabhunath Singh, a former RJD MP serving a life sentence for the murder of MLA Ashok Singh in 1995.

Tarari (Bhojpur District)

Vishal Prashant (BJP) – Son of Bahubali MLA Sunil Pandey.

Sunil Pandey, a former four-term MLA, was accused in numerous criminal cases, including murder, kidnapping, and extortion.

He allegedly ordered a ‘supari’ (contract killing) against UP gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

Baniapur (Saran District)

Kedarnath Singh (BJP) – Brother of Prabhunath Singh.

Criminal Record (2025): Serious IPC: 11, Other IPC: 14

His brother remains in jail serving a life sentence for murder.

Sandesh (Bhojpur District)

Dipu Singh (RJD) – Son of MLA Kiran Devi and former MLA Arun Yadav.