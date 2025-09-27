Explorer
Election Commission To Visit Poll-Bound Bihar For 2 Days On October 4
The Election Commission will visit poll-bound Bihar next month to review preparedness for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in the state.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
