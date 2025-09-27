Election Commission To Visit Poll-Bound Bihar For 2 Days On October 4

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Election Commission To Visit Poll-Bound Bihar For 2 Days On October 4

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 07:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Election Commission will visit poll-bound Bihar next month to review preparedness for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in the state.  

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 27 Sep 2025 07:05 PM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
