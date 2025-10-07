Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Bihar Election Security: 500 CAPF Companies Deployed, Final Force May Hit 1,800 For Nov Polls

Bihar Election Security: 500 CAPF Companies Deployed, Final Force May Hit 1,800 For Nov Polls

Ahead of Bihar's Assembly elections on November 6 and 11, the Centre deployed 500 CAPF companies to maintain order. This is part of a phased plan, potentially reaching 1,800 companies.

By : ANI | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 11:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): In a major security move ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Centre has deployed 500 advanced pre-poll companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across the state, official sources told ANI on Tuesday.

The initial deployment comes as part of a phased plan to ensure smooth conduct of the elections, scheduled for November 6 and 11.

According to sources, the total number of CAPF companies positioned in Bihar during the entire poll exercise is likely to be between 1,200 and 1,800.

The Bihar government has reportedly sought the deployment of 1,800 CAPF companies to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful voting across the state's 243 constituencies. However, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is yet to finalise the total strength that will be sanctioned for election duty.

The deployment of central forces is aimed at supplementing local police and maintaining strict vigilance in sensitive and vulnerable areas identified by the Election Commission. The CAPF units will be tasked with area domination, flag marches, and confidence-building measures among voters in the run-up to the polls.

The final decision on the scale of deployment is expected soon, once the MHA completes its assessment in coordination with the Election Commission and the Bihar administration.

Of the total deployment of over 500 advanced companies of the CAPFs, which comprises over 5,000 121 companies are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and around 400 from the Border Security Force (BSF), along with contingents from other forces such as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The MHA will probably decide on the final deployment of total CAPF companies by Wednesday (tomorrow), another source said, adding, "The CAPF companies are being picked from different battalions of these forces from across India as per availability."

The process has expedited soon after the Election Commission of India on Monday declared that the Bihar elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes as well as results will be done on November 14.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly, whose term ends on November 22, currently comprises 131 seats held by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)--including the BJP (80), JD(U) (45), HAM(S) (4), and two Independents--while the Mahagathbandhan bloc has 111 seats, consisting of the RJD (77), Congress (19), CPI(ML) (11), CPI(M) (2), and CPI (2). (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 11:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ministry Of Home Affairs CAPF Bihar Election MHA Bihar Election 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Himachal Pradesh: 18 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
Himachal Pradesh: 18 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
India
UKSSSC Case ‘Not Paper Leak’: CM Dhami Defends 'Nakal Jihad' Remark, Opens Up On Recent Disasters – ABP Exclusive
UKSSSC Case ‘Not Paper Leak’: CM Dhami Defends 'Nakal Jihad' Remark – ABP Exclusive
News
PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Putin, Highlights Deepening India–Russia Ties Ahead Of Prez Visit
PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Putin, Highlights Deepening India–Russia Ties Ahead Of Prez Visit
World
‘Merger Of Canada, US’: Trump Quips In Meeting With Mark Carney; Says ‘Real Chance’ For Gaza Peace
'Merger Of Canada, US’: Trump Quips In Meeting With Mark Carney — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget