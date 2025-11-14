Bihar Election Result 2025: 3 Exit Polls Which Predict Win For Mahagathbandhan Today

Exit polls after the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 have stirred up intense political buzz across the state, revealing no clear tilt towards any one alliance. While some surveys give a slight edge to the NDA, several others place the INDIA bloc (Mahagathbandhan) close to forming the government. The entire state now awaits the final results on 14 November.

Exit poll numbers from news channels and survey agencies are sharply varied this time. In several surveys, the Tejashwi Yadav–led Mahagathbandhan is projected to win over 130 seats, while the NDA is seen crossing just above the 100-mark. In others, the race is so tight that both alliances hover around the majority mark of 122 seats. Overall, based on the average of four major agencies, the Mahagathbandhan appears to be in the 120–130 range, while the NDA is projected at 110–120 seats.

TV Live Exit Poll

The widely discussed TV Live Exit Poll has brought good news for the Mahagathbandhan. It predicts 130–144 seats for the alliance, while the NDA is estimated to get 95–109 seats. If these numbers hold true, Tejashwi Yadav’s return to power looks almost certain.

Journo Mirror Survey

The Journo Mirror Exit Poll paints a similar picture, placing the Mahagathbandhan at 130–140 seats and the NDA at 100–110 seats. The trends shown by two major agencies indicate that voters may be leaning toward change this time.

Janmat Poll

The Janmat Exit Poll makes the contest even more intriguing. It gives the NDA 113–125 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 111–123 seats, putting both alliances almost level at the majority mark of 122. A small shift in votes could dramatically change the outcome.

News Pinch AI Survey

The News Pinch AI Politics Survey complicates the picture further by giving the NDA 121 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 119 seats, a near photo-finish where even minor fluctuations could flip the results.

Political experts note that the situation resembles the 2020 Bihar elections, where exit polls had predicted an edge for the Mahagathbandhan but the final results narrowly favoured the NDA. Will history repeat itself, or will the state witness a change of power? The suspense remains high.

Political activity has intensified in Patna, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur and Gaya. Strategy meetings are underway at alliance offices, and candidates are in constant touch with supporters. Each side is claiming victory, but the real picture will emerge only on 14 November.