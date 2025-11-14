Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Bihar Election Result 2025: 3 Exit Polls Which Predict Win For Mahagathbandhan Today

Bihar Election Result 2025: 3 Exit Polls Which Predict Win For Mahagathbandhan Today

The widely discussed TV Live Exit Poll has brought good news for the Mahagathbandhan. It predicts 130–144 seats for the alliance, while the NDA is estimated to get 95–109 seats.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 06:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Exit polls after the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 have stirred up intense political buzz across the state, revealing no clear tilt towards any one alliance. While some surveys give a slight edge to the NDA, several others place the INDIA bloc (Mahagathbandhan) close to forming the government. The entire state now awaits the final results on 14 November.

Exit poll numbers from news channels and survey agencies are sharply varied this time. In several surveys, the Tejashwi Yadav–led Mahagathbandhan is projected to win over 130 seats, while the NDA is seen crossing just above the 100-mark. In others, the race is so tight that both alliances hover around the majority mark of 122 seats. Overall, based on the average of four major agencies, the Mahagathbandhan appears to be in the 120–130 range, while the NDA is projected at 110–120 seats.

TV Live Exit Poll

The widely discussed TV Live Exit Poll has brought good news for the Mahagathbandhan. It predicts 130–144 seats for the alliance, while the NDA is estimated to get 95–109 seats. If these numbers hold true, Tejashwi Yadav’s return to power looks almost certain.

Journo Mirror Survey

The Journo Mirror Exit Poll paints a similar picture, placing the Mahagathbandhan at 130–140 seats and the NDA at 100–110 seats. The trends shown by two major agencies indicate that voters may be leaning toward change this time.

Janmat Poll

The Janmat Exit Poll makes the contest even more intriguing. It gives the NDA 113–125 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 111–123 seats, putting both alliances almost level at the majority mark of 122. A small shift in votes could dramatically change the outcome.

News Pinch AI Survey

The News Pinch AI Politics Survey complicates the picture further by giving the NDA 121 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 119 seats,  a near photo-finish where even minor fluctuations could flip the results.

Political experts note that the situation resembles the 2020 Bihar elections, where exit polls had predicted an edge for the Mahagathbandhan but the final results narrowly favoured the NDA. Will history repeat itself, or will the state witness a change of power? The suspense remains high.

Political activity has intensified in Patna, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur and Gaya. Strategy meetings are underway at alliance offices, and candidates are in constant touch with supporters. Each side is claiming victory, but the real picture will emerge only on 14 November.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 06:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election Bihar Election Result Election Result 2025 Bihar Election Result 2025 Bihar Chunav Result 2025 Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Bihar Election Result 2025: When Will Counting Start And When Will First Trends Come In?
Bihar Election Result 2025: When Will Counting Start And When Will First Trends Come In?
News
Education Body Suspends Al-Falah University's Membership As Delhi Blast Probe Deepens
Education Body Suspends Al-Falah University's Membership As Delhi Blast Probe Deepens
News
‘Dare To Harm India...’: Amit Shah Warns Terror Groups After Red Fort Blast
‘Dare To Harm India...’: Amit Shah Warns Terror Groups After Red Fort Blast
Cities
Pune Accident: 8 Dead, 15 Injured As Vehicles Crash Near Navale Bridge
Pune Accident: 8 Dead, 15 Injured As Vehicles Crash Near Navale Bridge
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Doctor Umar’s Explosive i20 Car Spotted in Delhi’s Connaught Place | ABP NEWS
Faridabad Cache Revealed: 2,563 kg Ammonium Nitrate Recovered; Doctors’ Network Linked to Red Fort Blast
New CCTV Footage Reveals Moments Before and After the Delhi Car Blast Near Red Fort
Red Fort Car Blast: From Faridabad to Red Fort: Inside Dr. Umar’s 48-Hour Terror Trail and the Turkey Connection
Delhi Red Fort Blast Probe: New CCTV Footage Shows Dr. Umar Near Turkman Gate Mosque | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget