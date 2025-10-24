Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025'Bihar Will Give NDA Its Biggest Ever Mandate': PM Modi At Samastipur Rally, Hails CM Nitish Kumar

PM Modi criticized opponents for using the Constitution symbolically. In Bihar, he praised CM Nitish Kumar, predicting a record NDA victory.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday criticized political opponents who carry copies of the Constitution, calling their actions misleading to the public. Speaking at a rally in Bihar, he stressed that true leadership is reflected through action rather than symbolic displays. Addressing supporters, Modi expressed confidence in the NDA’s prospects under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Polls: PM Modi Predicts Biggest Ever Mandate For NDA  

“This time, under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, the NDA will break all its previous records of victory. Bihar will give NDA its biggest ever mandate,” he declared, signaling high expectations for the upcoming assembly elections.

PM described his visit to Karpuri Gram—the native village of Bharat Ratna Jannayak Karpuri Thakur—as “a memorable day.” Modi paid homage to the late leader, highlighting the inspiration Thakur’s life provided to leaders from backward communities, including himself and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Further, Modi said that it was due to Karpuri Thakur’s guidance and blessings that leaders from humble backgrounds could rise to positions of influence and public service. “It is because of his blessings that leaders like Nitish Kumar and I, from backward communities and humble backgrounds, are standing on this stage today,” he said.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 12:48 PM (IST)

Bihar Election BIHAR MOdi
