Bihar Election 2025: Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor intensified political rhetoric ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections on Sunday taking a direct dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said, “If BJP has the guts, let them say that Nitish Kumar will remain Chief Minister after 2025. Our victory will be confirmed the very same day.”

Kishor also criticised the Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, for what he described as indecision. “Tejashwi Yadav should first decide what he plans to do. A few days later, Tejashwi Yadav will claim that he will turn the entire state of Bihar into a sone ki Lanka (golden Lanka),” he remarked.

Tejashwi Yadav's Big Bihar Election Promises

This comes as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has made a slew of promises that are being criticised by his opponents. On Sunday, he said allowances of the representatives of Bihar’s panchayati raj system will be doubled if the INDIA bloc comes to power.

Earlier, Yadav had announced that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will give “permanent employee” status to all contractual employees working in different departments of the state government.

Before this, the former Bihar deputy chief minister had announced according “government employee status” to around 2 lakh ‘community mobilisers’ of 'Jeevika Didis’ working in the state and a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 for them. Besides, he had vowed to give one government job to every family in Bihar.

Reacting to the RJD leader’s promises, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told news agency PTI, “People know that all his promises are hollow. He is accused in 27 cases of corruption and other crimes… Cases are pending against him in Bihar, Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Voters are well aware of what Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has done for representatives of the panchayati raj system and PDS distributors”.

Jan Suraaj Campaign Set to Start After Chhath

On election preparations, Prashant Kishor confirmed that Jan Suraaj’s campaign would begin after the Chhath festival, with the party’s election drive scheduled to start from October 28.

Kishor had earlier accused the BJP of creating an environment of fear and confusion in Bihar. “We are not afraid of anyone, and our party will contest the elections with full strength,” he had asserted.

Jan Suraaj has announced that it will independently contest all 243 assembly constituencies. Kishor claimed that in this election, the NDA will face its principal challenge not from the Mahagathbandhan but from Jan Suraaj itself.