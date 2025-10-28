Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesBiharBihar Assembly Results Compared: The Big Shift From 2015 To 2020

Bihar Assembly Results Compared: The Big Shift From 2015 To 2020

The 2020 Assembly elections marked another turning point , the BJP emerged as the dominant force within the NDA, overtaking the JD(U) and shifting Bihar’s power dynamics.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 06:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Bihar Assembly elections of 2015 and 2020 tell the story of how dramatically political equations can shift within just five years. From a united opposition toppling the BJP-led alliance in 2015 to a resurgent BJP emerging dominant within the same coalition in 2020, the state’s politics has remained a revolving door of alliances and rivalries.

In 2015, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) of RJD, JD(U) and Congress swept the polls, winning 178 out of 243 seats. The win was seen as a decisive rejection of the BJP’s campaign narrative, with Nitish Kumar returning as Chief Minister and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD taking the lead with 80 seats. The JD(U) secured 71, while the BJP-led NDA was reduced to just 58 seats.

But the harmony didn’t last long. In 2017, Nitish Kumar broke ranks with the RJD over corruption charges and crossed back to the BJP-led NDA, reshaping the power landscape once again.

By 2020, the state witnessed a completely different picture. The NDA, comprising BJP, JD(U), HAM(S) and VIP, returned to power, but with a reversed hierarchy. The BJP emerged stronger with 74 seats, while the JD(U) fell sharply to 43, marking Nitish’s weakest showing in years. The RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, became the single-largest party with 75 seats, signalling a generational shift in opposition leadership.

Smaller players also reshaped the battlefield. Chirag Paswan’s LJP cut into JD(U)’s vote base, the Left parties rose from 3 seats in 2015 to 16 in 2020, and AIMIM made an entry in Seemanchal, winning 5 seats, though four of its MLAs later joined the RJD.

Though Nitish Kumar retained the top post, the centre of gravity within the NDA shifted decisively towards the BJP, a trend that continues to define Bihar’s current political dynamics.

Key Takeaways

Bihar’s political landscape has witnessed a series of dramatic realignments over the past decade. In 2015, the RJD–JD(U)–Congress alliance handed a decisive defeat to the BJP-led NDA, marking a powerful comeback for the Mahagathbandhan. However, by 2017, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke away from the RJD and rejoined the NDA, reshaping the balance of power in the state.

The 2020 Assembly elections marked another turning point , the BJP emerged as the dominant force within the NDA, overtaking the JD(U) and shifting Bihar’s power dynamics. The realignments continued, with Nitish Kumar switching sides again in 2022, rejoining the RJD-Congress alliance. Yet, his political repositioning didn’t stop there ,in 2023, he once again left the Mahagathbandhan to return to the NDA fold ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, reaffirming his reputation as one of India’s most unpredictable political players.

Future Outlook

As Bihar gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections, the stakes are higher than ever for all major parties. The BJP will aim to consolidate its growing influence and strengthen its organisational network across the state. The RJD, under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership, is determined to reclaim lost ground and reconnect with its core voter base. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar remains the ultimate wildcard, with his history of shifting alliances keeping both camps wary.

Also read
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections 2015 Results 2020 Results
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ECI Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor For Dual Voter Registration In Bihar & West Bengal
ECI Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor For Dual Voter Registration In Bihar & West Bengal
Election 2025
'Govt Job To All Families': Tejashwi Releases Mahagathbandhan's Manifesto For Bihar Polls
'Govt Job To All Families': Tejashwi Releases Mahagathbandhan's Manifesto For Bihar Polls
India
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Cities
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget