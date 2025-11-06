Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 got underway on Thursday, the election campaign for the second phase reached fever pitch, with both the NDA and Mahagathbandhan holding high-voltage rallies across the state. Top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh campaigned for the NDA, while Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the charge for the Opposition alliance. Sharp political barbs and charged rhetoric dominated the trail as both sides sought to sway voters ahead of the next phases.

At a rally in Madhubani, Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fierce attack on the Opposition, crediting the Modi government for initiatives aimed at Bihar’s development.

“PM Modi worked to establish the Makhana Board. Can Lalu chacha create a Makhana Board? Can Rahul do it?” Shah asked.

He continued, “If they come to power, a ‘Ghuspatiya Board’ will be formed. Lalu and Rahul say welcome the infiltrators. To protect them, Lalu's son and Rahul go on a yatra. I want to say, Lalu and Rahul, listen carefully, the BJP and NDA government will work to expel infiltrators not only from Bihar, but from across the country.”

#WATCH | Madhubani, Bihar | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "... PM Modi worked to establish the Makhana Board... Can Lalu chacha create a Makhana Board? Can Rahul do it? If they come to power, a 'Ghuspatiya Board' will be formed... Lalu and Rahul say welcome the… pic.twitter.com/iNSyODO7f3 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

Shah also said this was his thirty-third destination in Bihar during the campaign.“Do you want to know what the results will be on the 14th? Lalu and Rahul’s parties are going to be wiped out in the vote count on the 14th. The NDA government will be formed again on the 14th,” he declared. He warned voters against pressing “any button other than the lotus and arrow symbols,” saying it would bring back ‘jungle raj’ in a new form.

Meanwhile, speaking at a rally in Purnea, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP was stealing elections.

“Wherever they are contesting, they are winning by stealing votes. Yesterday, we showed the whole world that the BJP and the Election Commission have stolen the Haryana elections, and they stole the last election in Bihar as well,” he said.

#WATCH | Purnea, Bihar | #BiharElection2025 | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Wherever they are contesting elections, they are winning elections by stealing votes...Yesterday, we showed the whole world that the BJP and the Election Commission have stolen the… pic.twitter.com/ArcldrabA9 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

“This time, vote theft must not be allowed. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Election Commission are involved in vote theft. It is your responsibility to protect the Constitution,” he added.

The heated exchanges come as polling is underway in the first phase, with 3.75 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,314 candidates across 121 constituencies.