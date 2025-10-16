Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





With the nomination deadline for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections fast approaching, internal discord within the Opposition alliance, Mahagathbandhan, has intensified over seat-sharing arrangements. What initially began as a dispute over the Congress party’s demand for more than 65 seats has now shifted focus to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, who is reportedly pushing for over 25 seats in the alliance’s electoral matrix.

Bihar Opposition Mahagathbandhan's Seat Sharing Row

Sahani, whose party draws significant support from Bihar’s fishermen and boatmen communities, has been lobbying aggressively for a favorable seat allocation, as per NDTV. Earlier this month, he publicly declared his ambition to become Deputy Chief Minister if the Mahagathbandhan secures power in the 2025 elections. However, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is said to have issued a firm response, capping VIP’s allocation at around 15 seats, indicating that Sahani’s demands may exceed what the senior partner considers reasonable or politically feasible.

According to party leaders within the alliance, Sahani’s insistence has reached a “breaking point,” prompting Tejashwi to deliver an ultimatum. The Mahagathbandhan leadership has made it clear that the offer currently on the table is final. If Sahani accepts, the alliance may move forward with a formal agreement on seat-sharing; if not, a potential exit by VIP could trigger further political drama and pose challenges to the cohesion of the Opposition ahead of the high-stakes electoral contest.

Sahani’s history of tough negotiations is well documented. In the 2020 Bihar elections, he initially aligned with the Mahagathbandhan but switched allegiances to the NDA after failing to secure his desired seat count. VIP contested 11 seats under the NDA banner in 2020 and won four. However, following the elections, one of the elected MLAs passed away, while the remaining three defected to the BJP, ultimately leading Sahani to sever ties with the NDA and seek a renewed political foothold in the Mahagathbandhan framework.

