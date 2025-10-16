Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Air Quality Deteriorates Sharply, AQI Crosses 220 Amid Green Cracker Sale For Diwali

Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates Sharply, AQI Crosses 220 Amid Green Cracker Sale For Diwali

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated to 'poor' levels, with the AQI at 233 and forecasts predicting further decline into 'very poor' conditions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 11:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi’s air quality has plunged into the ‘poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 200 and several areas registering levels above 300, according to the city’s Early Warning System (EWS). At 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, the real-time AQI stood at 233, while the temperature was recorded at 18.2°C.

Delhi Air Quality

Multiple localities across the capital now fall in the ‘poor’ category, reflecting the widespread nature of the pollution spike. On Wednesday, five of Delhi’s 38 monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, 20 reported ‘poor’ levels, and 13 remained in the ‘moderate’ range. The city’s 24-hour average AQI was logged at 233, confirming its ‘poor’ status. as per Indian Express.

Forecasts suggest that air quality will remain in the ‘poor’ category from October 16 to 18, with conditions expected to worsen further, potentially entering the ‘very poor’ range between October 20 and 21, reported Hans India. Experts have warned that the rising pollution levels pose serious health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

SC Eases Blanket Ban On Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR

Adding to concerns, the Supreme Court recently eased the blanket ban on firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region. The court permitted the sale of NEERI-approved green crackers from October 18 to 20, allowing their use on October 19 and 20 during two specific windows: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The ruling, delivered by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran, was described as a “temporary measure” and a “test case,” referencing the 2018 Arjun Gopal vs Union of India verdict that first allowed green crackers under regulated conditions.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali DELHI
