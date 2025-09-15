‘Will Not Go Anywhere’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Vows Loyalty To NDA At Rally With PM Modi

Purnea, Sep 15 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will remain in the NDA, while regretting short-lived alliances with the RJD-Congress combine, which “always indulged in mischief when we shared power”.

Kumar was speaking at a rally in Purnea in the presence of Modi, weeks ahead of the announcement of assembly polls.

“It was the JD(U)-BJP combine which had formed a government in Bihar, for the first time, in November, 2005. For one or two times, I went to the other side, upon prodding of some of my own party colleagues, one of whom is sitting here,” said Kumar, pointing towards Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’, whom he replaced as the party’s national president nearly two years ago.

“But, that is a thing of the past. I could never be comfortable with those people. They always indulged in mischief when we shared power... I am now back. And, I will not go anywhere henceforth,” said the JD(U) supremo, evoking a smile and applause from the PM.

Modi slams RJD, Cong for misgovernance in Bihar

Purnea, Sep 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the RJD and the Congress for alleged misgovernance during their rule in Bihar, and claimed that mothers and sisters will give them a befitting reply in the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing a rally in Purnea, Modi accused the opposition of patronising infiltrators in the state, and said that the NDA government will drive them out.

"Bihar had suffered a lot due to misgovernance by the RJD and the Congress. They can't digest the state's development. Mothers and sisters will give the opposition a befitting reply in the polls," Modi said.

He asserted that Bihar has always played a major role in the country's development, safety and security.

Accusing the leaders of the RJD and the Congress of being concerned only about their families, Modi asserted that he believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas'.

"Modi's motto is to support poor people," he said.

The prime minister also said the Centre has issued a notification for the constitution of the National Makhana Board to benefit farmers.

"Four crore pucca houses have been distributed among the poor people so far, and three crore more are being built," he said.

