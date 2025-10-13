Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next

Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next

The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress along with other regional parties, is set to announce its seat-sharing plan this week.

By : Deepak Rawat | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav held a crucial meeting with top Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru, and Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram, in Delhi on Monday to discuss the Bihar elections and potential seat-sharing arrangements. The meeting comes ahead of the likely announcement of the opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan’ alliance’s seat-sharing plan. Reports suggest that Tejashwi and RJD strategist Sanjay Yadav will also meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi to finalise coordination strategies. The discussions are expected to shape the electoral battlefield in Bihar significantly.

Seat-Sharing Talks

The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress along with other regional parties, is set to announce its seat-sharing plan this week.The announcement will follow detailed consultations to accommodate new partners and finalise candidates in constituencies where each party has a stronger voter base. According to PTI reports, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that discussions are ongoing to balance the interests of all coalition members.

Congress is likely to contest fewer seats than in the previous 2020 Bihar assembly elections, where it fielded candidates on 70 seats and won 19. The RJD, which contested 144 seats in 2020 and secured 75 victories, is expected to take the lead in the alliance’s strategy. Ramesh noted that the coalition is working to finalise all seats over the next two to three days and hinted that Congress may contest “anything between half a century and a century” of seats this time.

As the RJD and Congress leadership convene in Delhi, the focus remains on strengthening alliance coordination, finalising seat allocations, and preparing a joint manifesto to consolidate voter support across Bihar ahead of the 2025 assembly polls.

 

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Bihar Assembly Elections RJD CONGRESS
