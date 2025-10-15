Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BJP Announces All 101 Candidates For Bihar Polls, Releases Third List Of 18 Names

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 11:24 PM (IST)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its third list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.With the latest list, the BJP has now finalised candidates for all 101 seats allocated to it under the NDA’s seat-sharing agreement for the state polls.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 11:24 PM (IST)
