Actor Neha Sharma, daughter of former Congress MLA Ajeet Singh, has become the center of online conversation after a video surfaced on X showing her expressing support for the Congress–RJD Mahagathbandhan during the 2025 Bihar elections.

Neha Sharma Viral Video On Mahagathbandhan

In the clip, when asked about her political preference, Sharma named “Rahul Gandhi” and, while attempting to mention Tejashwi Yadav, nearly misspoke, saying the name of his estranged brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, before quickly correcting herself.

Neha Sharma ne bhi ignore kr diya 🥹 https://t.co/iUnpcbGpyx pic.twitter.com/zZMmejqbSE — Ragaa (@Ragaa_07) November 14, 2025

Tej Pratap, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, has long been mired in controversy. He contested the Mahua seat but lost, later distancing himself from both his family and the RJD after posting a Facebook photo with his alleged partner, Anushka Yadav, claiming a 12-year relationship.

In the recent Bihar elections, Tej Pratap, now chief of the Janshakti Janta Dal following his expulsion from the RJD, finished third in Mahua. LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh won with 87,641 votes, defeating RJD’s Mukesh Kumar Raushan, who received 42,644 votes, by a margin of 44,997. Tej Pratap secured 35,703 votes, according to official Election Commission figures.

His expulsion from the RJD came on May 25, when he was suspended for six years after publicly admitting to being “in a relationship” with a woman. Though he later claimed his account had been hacked and deleted the post, Lalu Prasad Yadav disowned him, citing “irresponsible behaviour.”

The viral video of Neha Sharma adds a new dimension to Bihar’s election narrative, blending celebrity endorsement with the ongoing political and familial saga surrounding the Yadavs. Even though analysts suggested that high-profile interventions can influence public perception, especially in constituencies with complex political dynamics, it did not mirror the same on the field.

