'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav

Yadav said his government would introduce a law within 20 days of taking office to guarantee employment for one member from each household.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday made a sweeping election promise, declaring that if the Opposition alliance forms the next government in Bihar, every family in the state will have at least one government employee.

Speaking at a press briefing, Yadav said his government would introduce a law within 20 days of taking office to guarantee employment for one member from each household. “In the new Bihar, no home will be left without a job,” he said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister criticised the ruling JD(U)-BJP coalition, accusing it of failing to address the growing unemployment crisis. “For two decades, the government has ignored the most pressing issue — joblessness,” Yadav said.

Taking a swipe at the NDA, he added, “They only talk about unemployment allowances. We are talking about real jobs. Within 20 months of forming the government, every home in Bihar will have a government employee.”

Yadav’s announcement comes just weeks before the assembly elections, setting the tone for what is likely to be a campaign centred around employment, governance, and youth aspirations in Bihar.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
