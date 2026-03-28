The Mariani Assembly constituency in Assam is heading into one of its most closely watched electoral contests in recent decades, with the upcoming election shaping into a high-stakes battle between entrenched political legacy and a push for change.

Kurmi Family’s Decades-Long Dominance

The Mariani seat has remained closely associated with the Kurmi family for over three decades. The political hold began in 1991 when Rupam Kurmi won the constituency and represented it until 2004. A senior leader of the Indian National Congress, she also served as a cabinet minister under former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

Following her death on February 4, 2004, the family’s grip briefly weakened during a by-election. However, the legacy was quickly revived by her son, Rupjyoti Kurmi.

Since 2006, Rupjyoti Kurmi has maintained a firm hold over the constituency, winning successive Assembly elections in 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2021 as a Congress candidate. In a significant political shift, he resigned from Congress in June 2021 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, going on to win the October 2021 by-election on a BJP ticket.

Except for the brief 2004–2006 period, the seat has effectively remained under the Kurmi family’s control since 1991, making it one of Assam’s most enduring political bastions.

Fresh Face Challenges Established Order

This election, however, introduces a new dynamic. As part of an alliance between the Congress and Raijor Dal, Dr Gyanashree Bora has been fielded as the joint candidate, marking her electoral debut.

A former academic, Dr Bora has positioned herself as a grassroots-focused candidate, emphasising governance and public issues over political lineage. Her entry has added an element of unpredictability to the contest.

She has stated that her primary focus will be to consistently raise the concerns of Mariani in the Assembly and ensure effective representation for the people.

Key Issues Dominating Campaign

Dr Bora’s campaign is centred around several long-standing local issues, including:

The Assam–Nagaland border dispute affecting residents in adjoining areas





Lack of access to clean drinking water





Poor road infrastructure impacting connectivity and economic activity





Rising unemployment, especially among youth

Her decision to leave a stable teaching career to enter politics has been projected as a commitment to public service, resonating with sections of voters seeking change.

Kurmi Relies On Experience And Network

On the other side, Rupjyoti Kurmi enters the race with considerable advantages, including decades of political experience, a strong grassroots presence and the backing of the BJP’s organisational machinery.

His ability to retain electoral support even after switching parties in 2021 is seen as evidence of a personal vote base that extends beyond party lines. He has also highlighted development work and sustained engagement with constituents as key strengths.

A Defining Contest For Mariani

Political observers view the 2026 election as more than a routine contest, framing it as a clash between continuity and change.

It pits the experience, legacy and established influence of Rupjyoti Kurmi against the promise of new leadership and issue-driven politics represented by Dr Bora.

Expert View: Advantage Kurmi, But Contest Tight

Analysts believe that while the Kurmi family’s long-standing dominance and the BJP’s organisational strength give Rupjyoti Kurmi an edge, factors such as anti-incumbency and the appeal of a fresh candidate could make the contest more competitive.

Dr Bora’s chances will depend on her ability to convert public discontent into votes, particularly among youth and first-time voters. Meanwhile, Kurmi’s challenge lies in retaining voter loyalty while countering the narrative of change.

Conclusion

As campaigning gathers momentum, Mariani finds itself at a political crossroads. The outcome will determine whether voters continue to back a familiar leadership or opt for a new direction.

With high stakes and shifting dynamics, the result is likely to shape not just the future of the constituency but also signal broader political trends in Assam.