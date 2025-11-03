Hustle Smarter, Not Harder: Why Students Need a Better, Safer Way to Freelance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





By Diwakar Chittora

The distinction between students and solopreneurs is becoming increasingly blurred. From the moment they enter college, students face a pervasive narrative, one that pushes them to launch startups, digital agencies, or freelance careers before they even turn 21. Social media amplifies this pressure, with the message that if they aren’t already earning, they’re somehow falling behind.

But here’s the truth: they don’t need to launch a startup or become a solopreneur during college. What they really need is a clear, structured as well and scam-free path to explore work outside the classroom. When approached thoughtfully, side hustles can help students build confidence and bring in financial rewards. However, in the absence of the right guidance and support, these side hustles result in burnout, academic challenges and financial setbacks. At present, many students are venturing into freelancing with little direction, and that needs to change.

The Problem: Misinformation and Misguided Hustle

The issue lies in the flood of “overnight success” stories that lead social media. These stories often lack context, providing little more than inspiration without providing practical advice. The freelance world is often driven by speed and viral trends, not by strategy or long-term value. Students are juggling classes, internships, and side gigs while trying to figure out if that ₹10,000 data entry job is legitimate or a scam.

The situation is complex. Ambitious students typically don’t know how to filter the good opportunities from the bad. Parents and professors don’t always have the tools or the knowledge to guide properly. Meanwhile, freelance platforms prioritise profits over user safety, leaving students vulnerable to vague job descriptions and delayed payments.

Real-Life Examples: Success and Struggles

Across college campuses, instances of both success and failure are easy to find. One student might be making Rs 5,000 a week editing social media reels, but failing in examinations. Another could possibly fall for scams that ask for upfront fees for fake data entry jobs. Some students work tirelessly at unpaid internships, expected to perform full-time work for part-time pay.

But success stories do exist. Students who take online courses to sharpen their skills. Developers who create portfolios with real-world projects. Writers who collaborate with startups. These students gain more than just income; they gain confidence, clarity, alongside a network. The prime difference? Clarity and boundaries, together with smart decision-making.

What’s at Stake: The High Cost of an Unguided Hustle

If this culture of hustle without guidance extends, the consequences could be severe. Academic performance is at risk, while students trade deep learning for shallow gigs. A mental health crisis is looming, with burnout becoming normalised. Most concerning of all, a generation of students could graduate with a lot of hustle but lack transferable skills or credible experience.

This problem is even more pronounced in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, where students have fewer resources and mentors to guide them. As a result, many students spend months working low-skill, low-paying gigs that do little for their long-term growth.

Hustle with Intention: What Smart Freelancing Looks Like

The objective here isn’t to discourage side hustles. Instead, it’s to promote smarter hustling. Students should focus on building marketable skills; they must not chase fleeting trends. Also, side hustles should align with their long-term plans. For example, a student who wants a career in product management is better off taking on UX testing gigs than random social media management tasks.

There are safer platforms out there. Nevertheless, none are perfect. Students should be wary of any opportunity that asks for upfront fees, as these are often scams.

Time Management: The Most Important Skill

Time management is non-negotiable. Freelance work should never be preferred above academics. Limiting side gigs to 5-10 hours per week allows students to keep their grades up without sacrificing their mental health or well-being. Trying to juggle internships, content creation as well and freelance work all at once will only lead to burnout.

Rather than rushing to launch a business or take on too many projects, students must focus on completing one meaningful paid gig at a time. This approach will allow them to develop real skills and gain valuable experience, without feeling overwhelmed.

Professionalism: Small Details, Big Impact

Professional discipline matters. Students are required to have a dedicated email for their freelance work. Moreover, they must organise their portfolios with professional tools and always maintain clear and fair communication with clients.

Setting clear terms, consisting of project scope, deadlines, and payment expectations, can help in preventing misinterpretations while keeping everything running smoothly.

What Needs to Change in India

In India, the freelancing domain continues to be fragmented. Educational institutions more often than not do not cover the basics of freelancing in their curriculum. This includes contract negotiations, setting prices and managing client relationships.

Families also don't provide that much support, which they ideally should. Freelance platforms focus on profit more than safety. While some edtech firms and creator communities are trying to fill the gap, the system remains underdeveloped, leaving students vulnerable to exploitation.

A Path Forward: What Everyone Can Do

To create a better freelancing ecosystem, everyone needs to step up. Students must commit to long-term skill development and set clear boundaries around their time and energy. Educational institutions must introduce freelancing literacy into their curricula. In addition, parents need to provide balanced support and watch for signs of burnout or exploitation.

Furthermore, freelance platforms must introduce student-verified filters, real-time scam detection, and transparent payment systems to make freelancing safer. Alumni and mentors can help guide students to trust opportunities while providing feedback and building credibility. On a policy front, light-touch regulation can provide protections - similar to those in regulated internships. This, in turn, will make it certain that students are safe from exploitation.

It is About Smarter Hustling, Not More Hustling

Side hustles are not inherently bad; a misguided hustle is. Real success is not about how much money students can make during college. It is about building a groundwork for meaningful work that will last long after graduation. This core needs to be built without sacrificing academic progress, mental health, or the learning experience.

Not every student needs to launch a startup. Nonetheless, every student deserves a clear, safe, and strategic path to begin freelancing. With the right guidance and intentional hustle, students can build a successful, sustainable future.

(The author is the CEO of Intellipaat)

