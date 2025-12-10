Varanasi Students Learn Tamil Through 'Tamil Karkalam' Initiative at Kashi Sangamam 4.0

Varanasi: Students in government schools in Varanasi are showing joy and eagerness to learn Tamil and explore its rich heritage, thanks to the special 'Tamil Karkalam' initiative of the ongoing Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0.

Sandhya Saikrishnan, a Tamil teacher at the Government Queens Inter College in Lahurabir here and a Pracharak at Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha in Chennai, said, "The students are keen and excited to learn the language. I have been teaching them over the last few days, and they are now able to communicate in basic Tamil." She praised the study materials provided by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, calling them "very helpful, simple and easy to understand".

Saikrishnan is among the 50 Hindi-speaking Tamil teachers roped in by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil to teach the language in schools across Varanasi and nearby districts, under the 'Tamil Karkalam' initiative.

A Class 9 student of the Government Queens Inter College, Tanu Pal, said she was happy and excited to learn Tamil.

"I like it very much. Today I know Hindi, Tamil, and English. I feel proud that I got this opportunity," she said.

The programme is spearheaded by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education.

Explaining the goal, Director of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, R Chandrasekaran, said the institute's aim is to teach the language to over 3,000 students for whom Tamil is not their mother tongue.

During a brief interaction with PTI, he revealed plans to offer this course online, making it accessible to students from Class 9 to 12 or anyone interested to learn Tamil.

Elaborating on the training, he said the teachers would visit nearly 50 schools in the districts located in and around Varanasi over the next few weeks.

"... Teachers will teach Tamil to nearly 3,000 students. This initiative is supported by the Ministry of Education and the Uttar Pradesh government", he said.

To make learning quick and effective, Chandrasekaran said the institute has launched a specially designed five-volume book series that will enable students to pick up Tamil in just 15 days.

"The aim is also to make the students converse in Tamil through this book after the completion of the training." The books have been crafted so clearly that learners can study independently.

A dedicated stall at the ongoing Kasi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 venue showcases these study materials and spreads awareness about the initiative.

By the end of the Kasi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 conference, Chandrasekaran said around 300 students from Varanasi would visit Tamil Nadu to immerse themselves further in the language and culture.

"This initiative is aimed at strengthening the deep-rooted cultural bond between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi, which has existed for decades," he added.

