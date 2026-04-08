UPSC ESE 2026 Schedule OUT: Mains Exam Date Declared, Check Shift Timings & Direct Link

UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the schedule for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2026, bringing clarity for thousands of aspirants preparing for one of the most prestigious technical recruitment exams in India. As per the released calendar, the exam will be conducted on June 21, 2026, covering key engineering disciplines including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Electronics & Telecommunication.

The examination will be held in two separate shifts on the same day. The morning session is scheduled from 9 AM to 12 PM, followed by the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates are advised to carefully note these timings and plan their preparation accordingly.

UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Exam Pattern & Marks

The Engineering Services (Main) Examination will be conducted in a descriptive format, designed to evaluate candidates’ in-depth technical understanding. Each paper will be of three hours duration and will carry a total of 300 marks. Candidates who qualify in this stage will move forward to the final phase of the selection process, which is the Interview.

This exam plays a crucial role in shortlisting candidates for high-ranking engineering positions within various government departments.

How to Download UPSC ESE 2026 Schedule PDF (Step-by-Step Guide)

Candidates can access the official exam schedule by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the “What’s New” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for the Engineering Services Examination 2026 schedule.

Step 4: Open the PDF document displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Keeping a copy of the schedule will help candidates stay organised during preparation.

UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026: Posts & Engineering Streams

The UPSC ESE examination is conducted to recruit candidates for prestigious Group A and Group B roles in the Government of India. These positions offer opportunities across multiple departments and services, making the exam highly competitive and sought-after.

Engineering Posts Offered Through UPSC ESE

Candidates qualifying through this examination can be considered for various roles across engineering streams:

Civil Engineering: Central Engineering Services, Border Roads Engineering Service, Indian Defence Service of Engineers, Central Water Engineering Service, and more

Mechanical Engineering: Geological Survey of India, Indian Naval Armament Service, Central Power Engineering Service, Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service, among others

Electrical Engineering: Central Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Service, Indian Naval Material Management Service, Central Power Engineering Service, and more

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: Indian Telecommunication Service, Indian Radio Regulatory Service, Junior Telecom Officer, and others

These roles are integral to infrastructure development, defence, telecommunications, and public sector operations.

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