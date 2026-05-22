School Assembly News Headlines Today May 22, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, May 22, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
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National News
- IUML Joins Vijay-Led Government In Tamil Nadu, Shahjahan Likely To Enter Cabinet
- Tamil Nadu Cabinet Portfolios: Vijay Keeps Home, Wilson Gets Finance, Sengottaiyan Moved To Revenue; List Here
- Vande Mataram Row Erupts Again At Tamil Nadu Cabinet Ceremony, Puts Vijay-Led TVK Govt Under Fire
- Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: Vijay Inducts Srinath, Wilson Among 23 Ministers In TVK Govt; Full List Here
- ‘Find A New Job In 60 Days Or Leave’: Indian H-1B Workers Hit Hard By US Tech Layoffs
- TVK Govt Cancels Rs 16.8L Water Tank Tender After Opposition Flags 6-Hour Bidding Window
- Falta Repoll Begins Under Massive Security Cover; TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Opts Out
- Cockroach Janta Party Surpasses BJP On Instagram, Crosses 9 Million Followers In Four Days
- Delhi Power Demand Crosses 8,000MW For First Time This Season Amid Relentless Heatwave
- Delhi Shocked By Spate Of Stabbing Cases As Mother-Son Duo, Two Minors Killed
- 'Bibi’s Hair Was On Fire’: Trump And Netanyahu Clash Over Iran Strategy In Tense Phone Call
- Ebola Alert: India Tightens Airport Screening As WHO Flags Outbreak; Screening Intensified
- ‘Qurbani Will Continue’: Humayun Kabir Stirs Controversy Over Cow Slaughter Ahead Of Bakrid
- Security, Connectivity And China: The Rising Importance Of India’s Northeast
- Case Against Dehradun University For Organising Jasmine Sandlas Concert
- Cockroach Janta Party's X Account Banned
- Man Attending Mother-In-Law’s Funeral Dragged Away By Crocodile While Bathing In Saryu River
- PM Modi Returns Home After 5-Nation Tour
- 7-Day Heatwave Alert For Delhi-NCR, Temperature Likely To Touch 47°C Today
- Fire Breaks Out In Pacific Mall's Movie Hall In Ghaziabad
- Bihar: After Election Defeat, Prashant Kishor Moves To Ashram For 5 Years
- 10,000 Kedarnath Pilgrims Rescued After Massive Landslide In Uttarakhand
- Vande Mataram Now Compulsory In All Madrasas Of West Bengal
- Twisha Sharma's Husband, Mother-In-Law Character Shamed Her, Reveals Audio Tape
- Delhi-NCR Cab And Auto Strike Begins, Commuters May Face Trouble For 3 Days
- Delhi Heatwave Turns Deadly: Second Heat Stroke Case Reported In RML Hospital
International News
- India Slams Pakistan At UN, Says Nation With ‘Genocidal Record’ Cannot Lecture On Kashmir
- Trump Delayed Iran Strike After Gulf Allies Warned Against War During Hajj: Report
- Pulwama Attack Mastermind & Al-Badr Recruiter Killed In PoK
- Pakistan Social Media Creates ‘Cockroach Awami Party’
- Asim Munir Flies To Tehran With Iran-US Talks Nearing Turning Point
- Pulwama Attack Mastermind Hamza Burhan Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in PoK
- Ebola Virus Outbreak: India-Africa Forum Summit Postponed
- Hormuz Crisis: India Prioritises Return Of Stranded Vessels Before Fresh Sailings
- US Indicts Former Cuban President Raul Castro Over 1996 Plane Shootdown That Killed 4 Americans (DW)
- Germany Signals Readiness To Take Bigger NATO Leadership Role
- Khamenei Draws Red Line On Uranium Stockpile, Escalates Standoff With US And Israel
Business News
- Share Markets Cool As Oil Prices Ease, Sensex Over 550 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,800
- 8th Pay Commission: Why Employee Unions Want Rs 69,000 Salary For A 5-Member Family
- Nissan Tekton SUV Unveil On July 9 Marks Big India Push
- From Trucks To Online Deliveries: Transportation Costs Are Going Up
- Long Queues At Petrol Pumps Amid Rumours, Oil Firms Say Fuel Supply Is Normal
- Gold Silver Rate (May 21): Prices Take A Hit; Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
- India’s Private Sector Growth Slips In May As Geopolitical Tensions Weigh
- Rupee Gains 41 Paise From All-Time Low Amid Hopes Of US-Iran Deal
- UP Govt Announces 2% DA Hike, 16 Lakh Employees And Pensioners To Benefit
- Amazon, Google Among US Firms Driving $60 Billion Investment Push Into India
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Sports News
- Richest Cricketers: Virat Kohli Overtakes MS Dhoni In Latest Rankings
- Hardik Pandya Faces BCCI Punishment After Heated IPL 2026 Incident
- Pakistan's Mohammad Amir May Now Play IPL 2027
- Virat Kohli, RCB Receive Open Fitness Challenge From Indian Hockey Team
- Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Raises Doubts Over 2027 ODI World Cup Spot
- Hardik Pandya In Disbelief After Mumbai Indians Players Drop Absolute Sitter
- Gujarat Titans Secure Dominant 89-Run Victory To Push Chennai To Elimination Brink
- 'Not Our Responsibility': Prasar Bharati Shocks Fans Over FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Rights
- IPL 2026, GT vs CSK Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11
- Anti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers
- Gunshots Fired At Cricket Canada President's House Amid Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Reports
- Kapil Dev Partied With Cigarettes, Whiskey And Beers? 1983 World Cup Winner Breaks Silence
- Jwala Gutta Exposes Indian Badminton, Raises Big Padma Shri Question: 'I'd Have Made Reels And Danced'
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