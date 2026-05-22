School Assembly News Headlines Today May 22, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

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National News

IUML Joins Vijay-Led Government In Tamil Nadu, Shahjahan Likely To Enter Cabinet

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Portfolios: Vijay Keeps Home, Wilson Gets Finance, Sengottaiyan Moved To Revenue; List Here

Vande Mataram Row Erupts Again At Tamil Nadu Cabinet Ceremony, Puts Vijay-Led TVK Govt Under Fire

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: Vijay Inducts Srinath, Wilson Among 23 Ministers In TVK Govt; Full List Here

‘Find A New Job In 60 Days Or Leave’: Indian H-1B Workers Hit Hard By US Tech Layoffs

TVK Govt Cancels Rs 16.8L Water Tank Tender After Opposition Flags 6-Hour Bidding Window

Falta Repoll Begins Under Massive Security Cover; TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Opts Out

Cockroach Janta Party Surpasses BJP On Instagram, Crosses 9 Million Followers In Four Days

Delhi Power Demand Crosses 8,000MW For First Time This Season Amid Relentless Heatwave

Delhi Shocked By Spate Of Stabbing Cases As Mother-Son Duo, Two Minors Killed

'Bibi’s Hair Was On Fire’: Trump And Netanyahu Clash Over Iran Strategy In Tense Phone Call

Ebola Alert: India Tightens Airport Screening As WHO Flags Outbreak; Screening Intensified

‘Qurbani Will Continue’: Humayun Kabir Stirs Controversy Over Cow Slaughter Ahead Of Bakrid

Security, Connectivity And China: The Rising Importance Of India’s Northeast

Case Against Dehradun University For Organising Jasmine Sandlas Concert

Cockroach Janta Party's X Account Banned

Man Attending Mother-In-Law’s Funeral Dragged Away By Crocodile While Bathing In Saryu River

PM Modi Returns Home After 5-Nation Tour

7-Day Heatwave Alert For Delhi-NCR, Temperature Likely To Touch 47°C Today

Fire Breaks Out In Pacific Mall's Movie Hall In Ghaziabad

Bihar: After Election Defeat, Prashant Kishor Moves To Ashram For 5 Years

10,000 Kedarnath Pilgrims Rescued After Massive Landslide In Uttarakhand

Vande Mataram Now Compulsory In All Madrasas Of West Bengal

Twisha Sharma's Husband, Mother-In-Law Character Shamed Her, Reveals Audio Tape

Delhi-NCR Cab And Auto Strike Begins, Commuters May Face Trouble For 3 Days

Delhi Heatwave Turns Deadly: Second Heat Stroke Case Reported In RML Hospital

International News

India Slams Pakistan At UN, Says Nation With ‘Genocidal Record’ Cannot Lecture On Kashmir

Trump Delayed Iran Strike After Gulf Allies Warned Against War During Hajj: Report

Pulwama Attack Mastermind & Al-Badr Recruiter Killed In PoK

Pakistan Social Media Creates ‘Cockroach Awami Party’

Asim Munir Flies To Tehran With Iran-US Talks Nearing Turning Point

Pulwama Attack Mastermind Hamza Burhan Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in PoK

Ebola Virus Outbreak: India-Africa Forum Summit Postponed

Hormuz Crisis: India Prioritises Return Of Stranded Vessels Before Fresh Sailings

US Indicts Former Cuban President Raul Castro Over 1996 Plane Shootdown That Killed 4 Americans (DW)

Germany Signals Readiness To Take Bigger NATO Leadership Role

Khamenei Draws Red Line On Uranium Stockpile, Escalates Standoff With US And Israel

Business News

Share Markets Cool As Oil Prices Ease, Sensex Over 550 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,800

8th Pay Commission: Why Employee Unions Want Rs 69,000 Salary For A 5-Member Family

Nissan Tekton SUV Unveil On July 9 Marks Big India Push

From Trucks To Online Deliveries: Transportation Costs Are Going Up

Long Queues At Petrol Pumps Amid Rumours, Oil Firms Say Fuel Supply Is Normal

Gold Silver Rate (May 21): Prices Take A Hit; Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

India’s Private Sector Growth Slips In May As Geopolitical Tensions Weigh

Rupee Gains 41 Paise From All-Time Low Amid Hopes Of US-Iran Deal

UP Govt Announces 2% DA Hike, 16 Lakh Employees And Pensioners To Benefit

Amazon, Google Among US Firms Driving $60 Billion Investment Push Into India

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Sports News

Richest Cricketers: Virat Kohli Overtakes MS Dhoni In Latest Rankings

Hardik Pandya Faces BCCI Punishment After Heated IPL 2026 Incident

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir May Now Play IPL 2027

Virat Kohli, RCB Receive Open Fitness Challenge From Indian Hockey Team

Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Raises Doubts Over 2027 ODI World Cup Spot

Hardik Pandya In Disbelief After Mumbai Indians Players Drop Absolute Sitter

Gujarat Titans Secure Dominant 89-Run Victory To Push Chennai To Elimination Brink

'Not Our Responsibility': Prasar Bharati Shocks Fans Over FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Rights

IPL 2026, GT vs CSK Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

Anti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers

Gunshots Fired At Cricket Canada President's House Amid Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Reports

Kapil Dev Partied With Cigarettes, Whiskey And Beers? 1983 World Cup Winner Breaks Silence

Jwala Gutta Exposes Indian Badminton, Raises Big Padma Shri Question: 'I'd Have Made Reels And Danced'

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