UP Board Exam 2026: Hindi, Sanskrit Papers Rescheduled; Check New Date Sheet

In a major update for lakhs of students appearing for the UP Board Exam 2026, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the date sheet for both High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations. Under the new schedule, the Hindi and Sanskrit papers will now be conducted in separate shifts instead of simultaneously.

Hindi Paper To Be Held In Two Shifts

According to the revised timetable, the UP Board exams will begin on February 18, 2026. Earlier, the Hindi paper for both Class 10 and Class 12 was scheduled on the same day and in the same shift. However, as per the new schedule, the Class 10 Hindi paper will be held in the first shift (morning), while the Class 12 Hindi paper will take place in the second shift (afternoon) on the same day.

Sanskrit Exam Date Also Changed

Along with Hindi, the Sanskrit paper has also been rescheduled. Initially, it was slated for February 20 in the first shift, but it will now be conducted on March 12, 2026, in the second shift. This change is expected to give students additional time for subject-wise preparation, likely improving their overall performance.

Exam Timings

First shift: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

Second shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Over 52 Lakh Students To Appear

A total of over 52 lakh students are set to appear for the UP Board Exam 2026. Of these, 27,50,945 students will sit for the Class 10 exams and 24,79,352 students for Class 12. The figures mark a slight increase compared to last year, reaffirming the UP Board’s position as one of India’s largest school-level examinations.

The board will issue admit cards by January 2026, and students will be able to collect them from their respective schools. The UPMSP has made it mandatory for all candidates to carry both the admit card and a photo ID (such as Aadhaar card or voter ID) to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without these documents.

