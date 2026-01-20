Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationUP Announces RTE 25% Quota Admission Schedule For Private Schools For 2026–27

UP Announces RTE 25% Quota Admission Schedule For Private Schools For 2026–27

UP releases RTE 25% quota admission schedule for 2026–27; online lottery system to ensure transparent private school admissions.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 11:09 AM (IST)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has released the admission schedule for the academic year 2026–27 through 25 per cent reservation in private schools as per the RTE Act-2009, as per a statement issued here on Monday.

According to the departmental guidelines, the admission process will be conducted entirely through an online portal.

Eligible children for Class 1 or pre-primary level will be selected through a lottery system to ensure transparency and equality.

The department has instructed District Basic Education Officers and Block Education Officers of all districts to ensure that the admission of selected children is completed within the prescribed time limit.

In addition, schools will be required to upload the admission status on the portal, it said.

The First phase of the process will be from February 2 to 16, the second phase from February 21 to March 7 and the third phase from March 12 to 25.

Aadhaar card of the applicant's mother or father, birth certificate, income certificate, residence certificate, caste certificate, ration card, and pension or disability-related certificate will be mandatory for applying, the statement said.

No fees will be charged for children enrolled in private schools. The government will provide the prescribed amount per student to the schools, it said.

Basic Education Minister, Sandeep Singh, said, "The provision of 25 per cent reservation in entry-level classes of private schools under RTE provides children from deprived and economically weaker sections of society with equal and quality educational opportunities." "This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening social justice and inclusion in education. Ensuring the Right to Education for every eligible child in the state is our highest priority," he said. Director General, School Education, Monika Rani, said, "To make the RTE admission process transparent and simple, the schedule of all stages has been released. Through online application, verification, and the lottery system, it will be ensured that eligible children get admission to private schools within the stipulated time. The education department will continuously monitor this process." Children aged 3 to 4 years for nursery, 4 to 5 years for LKG, 5 to 6 years for UKG, and 6 to 7 years for Class 1 will be eligible for admission. Age will be calculated as of 01 April 2026, it said.

Applications for admission will be made entirely online through the RTE portal. Parents will have to upload the required documents. After this, District Basic Education Officers and Block Education Officers will verify the applications, and eligible children will be selected through a lottery system. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP RTE Quota
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Visit Kharge's House Before Every Session': Rijiju On Oppn Creating Ruckus In Parliament
'I Visit Kharge's House Before Every Session': Rijiju On Oppn Creating Ruckus In Parliament
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
World
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
World
‘Not Bound To Prioritise Peace’: Trump Links Greenland Demands To Nobel Prize Snub
‘Not Bound To Prioritise Peace’: Trump Links Greenland Demands To Nobel Prize Snub
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget