TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has declared the TS Inter Results 2026 today, April 12. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) for both first and second year will be able to access their marks memo online once the results go live.

Due to heavy traffic, result websites may load slowly or face temporary disruptions, as lakhs of students try to access the TS Inter Results 2026 at the same time. To manage the surge, multiple platforms have been made available for smoother access.

TS Inter Results 2026 - Direct Link to Check Marks Memo

Students can download their marks memo from the official portals such as tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. Additionally, results will also be made available through DigiLocker and SMS services for easier access.

Official Websites to Check TS Inter Results Without Delay

Candidates can access their Telangana Intermediate results through multiple platforms. The official websites remain the primary source, but alternative options have also been arranged to handle heavy traffic.

Here are the key websites to check results:

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.com

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number ready to avoid last-minute delays.

How to Check Telangana Inter Results 2026 Online Step-by-Step

Follow these instructions to access your result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the TS Intermediate Result 2026 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and required credentials

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result

Step 5: Download and save the marks memo for future use

The digital marksheet will contain important details such as student information, subject-wise scores, and overall result status.

DigiLocker TS Inter Result 2026: Easy Steps to Download Marksheet

Students can also retrieve their marks memo through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1: Log in to DigiLocker via website or mobile app

Step 2: Select your class (11th or 12th)

Step 3: Enter school code, roll number, and six-digit security PIN

Step 4: Provide your date of birth

Step 5: Click on “Download” to access your digital marksheet

TS Inter Passing Marks 2026 & Supplementary Exam Rules Explained

To pass the TS Intermediate exams, students must score at least 35% marks in each subject, including both theory and practical components. Those who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary exams, while students failing in more than two subjects will need to repeat the academic year.

This year, nearly 9.9 lakh students appeared for the TS Inter exams across the state. The first-year exams were conducted from February 25 to March 17, 2026, while the second-year exams took place between February 26 and March 18, 2026.

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