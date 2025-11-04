Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2026 Dates OUT: Check Class 10 & 12 Timetable

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has officially released the timetable for the 2026 public examinations for Classes 10 (SSLC) and 12 (HSE). According to the schedule, the Class 12 (HSE–Second Year) examinations will be held from March 2 to March 26, 2026, while the Class 10 (SSLC) exams are set to take place from March 11 to April 6, 2026.

The practical examinations for Class 12 students will be conducted from February 9 to February 14, 2026, and for Class 10 students from February 23 to February 28, 2026.

The TNDGE has also announced tentative result dates. The Class 12 results are expected to be declared on May 8, 2026, and the Class 10 results on May 20, 2026.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exam Timetable

DATE DAY SUBJECT 02.03.2026 MONDAY TAMIL & Other languages 05.03.2026 THURSDAY ENGLISH 09.03.2026 MONDAY CHEMISTRY

ACCOUNTANCY

GEOGRAPHY 13.03.2026 FRIDAY PHYSICS

ECONOMICS

EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS 17.03.2026 TUESDAY MATHEMATICS

ZOOLOGY

COMMERCE

MICRO BIOLOGY

NUTRITION AND DIETETICS

TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING

FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT

AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE

NURSING (General) 23.03.2026 MONDAY BIOLOGY

BOTANY

HISTORY

BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS

BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING

BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING

BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING

BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY

OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP 26.03.2026 THURSDAY COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH

ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE

COMPUTER SCIENCE

COMPUTER APPLICATIONS

BIO-CHEMISTRY

ADVANCED LANGUAGE(TAMIL)

HOME SCIENCE

POLITICAL SCIENCE

STATISTICS

NURSING (VOCATIONAL)

BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING

TN Class 11 Exam Timetable

DATE DAY SUBJECT 03.03.2026 TUESDAY TAMIL & Other languages 06.03.2026 FRIDAY ENGLISH 10.03.2026 TUESDAY CHEMISTRY

ACCOUNTANCY

GEOGRAPHY 12.03.2026 THURSDAY COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH

ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE

COMPUTER SCIENCE

COMPUTER APPLICATIONS

BIO-CHEMISTRY

ADVANCED LANGUAGE(TAMIL)

HOME SCIENCE

POLITICAL SCIENCE

STATISTICS

NURSING (VOCATIONAL)

BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING 18.03.2026 WEDNESDAY PHYSICS

ECONOMICS

EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS 24.03.2026 TUESDAY MATHEMATICS

ZOOLOGY

COMMERCE

MICRO BIOLOGY

NUTRITION AND DIETETICS

TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING

FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT

AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE

NURSING (General) 27.03.2026 FRIDAY BIOLOGY

BOTANY

HISTORY

BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS

BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING

BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING

BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING

BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY

OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Exam Timetable

DATE DAY SUBJECT 11.03.2026 WEDNESDAY TAMIL & Other languages 16.03.2026 MONDAY ENGLISH 25.03.2026 WEDNESDAY MATHEMATICS 30.03.2026 MONDAY SCIENCE 02.04.2026 THURSDAY SOCIAL SCIENCE 06.04.2026 MONDAY OPTIONAL LANGUAGE

Officials said detailed subject-wise timetables and instructions will be made available on the official TNDGE website in the coming weeks. Schools have been advised to ensure that students complete their practical records and internal assessments well before the scheduled practical exams.

How To Download TN 12th Public Exam Timetable 2026

Visit the Official Website: Go to the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu website at dge.tn.gov.in

Open the Time Table Section: On the homepage, find and select the “Time Table” option from the menu.

Select the Class 12 Exam Link: Look for the link labeled “Higher Secondary Second Year (+2) Public Examination 2025 –26” and click on it.

Download the Timetable PDF

The exam schedule will appear as a PDF file. Download and save it to your device for easy access later.

