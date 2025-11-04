Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2026 Dates OUT: Check Class 10 & 12 Timetable

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationTamil Nadu Board Exam 2026 Dates OUT: Check Class 10 & 12 Timetable

The TNDGE released the 2026 public exam timetable: Class 12 from March 2-26, and Class 10 from March 11-April 6.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has officially released the timetable for the 2026 public examinations for Classes 10 (SSLC) and 12 (HSE). According to the schedule, the Class 12 (HSE–Second Year) examinations will be held from March 2 to March 26, 2026, while the Class 10 (SSLC) exams are set to take place from March 11 to April 6, 2026.

The practical examinations for Class 12 students will be conducted from February 9 to February 14, 2026, and for Class 10 students from February 23 to February 28, 2026.

The TNDGE has also announced tentative result dates. The Class 12 results are expected to be declared on May 8, 2026, and the Class 10 results on May 20, 2026.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exam Timetable

DATE DAY SUBJECT
02.03.2026 MONDAY TAMIL & Other languages 
05.03.2026 THURSDAY ENGLISH
09.03.2026 MONDAY CHEMISTRY
ACCOUNTANCY
GEOGRAPHY
13.03.2026 FRIDAY PHYSICS
ECONOMICS
EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS
17.03.2026 TUESDAY MATHEMATICS
ZOOLOGY
COMMERCE
MICRO BIOLOGY
NUTRITION AND DIETETICS
TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING
FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT
AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE
NURSING (General) 
23.03.2026 MONDAY BIOLOGY
BOTANY
HISTORY
BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS
BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING
BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING
BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY
OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP
26.03.2026 THURSDAY COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH
ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE
COMPUTER SCIENCE
COMPUTER APPLICATIONS
BIO-CHEMISTRY
ADVANCED LANGUAGE(TAMIL)
HOME SCIENCE
POLITICAL SCIENCE
STATISTICS
NURSING (VOCATIONAL)
BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING 

 

TN Class 11 Exam Timetable

DATE DAY SUBJECT
03.03.2026 TUESDAY TAMIL & Other languages 
06.03.2026 FRIDAY ENGLISH
10.03.2026 TUESDAY CHEMISTRY
ACCOUNTANCY
GEOGRAPHY
12.03.2026 THURSDAY COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH
ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE
COMPUTER SCIENCE
COMPUTER APPLICATIONS
BIO-CHEMISTRY
ADVANCED LANGUAGE(TAMIL)
HOME SCIENCE
POLITICAL SCIENCE
STATISTICS
NURSING (VOCATIONAL)
BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
18.03.2026 WEDNESDAY PHYSICS
 ECONOMICS
EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS
24.03.2026  TUESDAY MATHEMATICS
ZOOLOGY
COMMERCE
MICRO BIOLOGY
NUTRITION AND DIETETICS
TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING
FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT
AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE
NURSING (General) 
27.03.2026 FRIDAY BIOLOGY
BOTANY
HISTORY
BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS
BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING
BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING
BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY
OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP

 

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Exam Timetable

DATE DAY SUBJECT
11.03.2026  WEDNESDAY TAMIL & Other languages 
16.03.2026  MONDAY ENGLISH
25.03.2026 WEDNESDAY MATHEMATICS
30.03.2026 MONDAY SCIENCE
02.04.2026 THURSDAY  SOCIAL SCIENCE
06.04.2026  MONDAY  OPTIONAL LANGUAGE

Officials said detailed subject-wise timetables and instructions will be made available on the official TNDGE website in the coming weeks. Schools have been advised to ensure that students complete their practical records and internal assessments well before the scheduled practical exams.

How To Download TN 12th Public Exam Timetable 2026

  • Visit the Official Website: Go to the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu website at dge.tn.gov.in
  • Open the Time Table Section: On the homepage, find and select the “Time Table” option from the menu.
  • Select the Class 12 Exam Link: Look for the link labeled “Higher Secondary Second Year (+2) Public Examination 2025–26” and click on it.
  • Download the Timetable PDF
  • The exam schedule will appear as a PDF file. Download and save it to your device for easy access later.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu
Read more
