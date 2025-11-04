Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2026 Dates OUT: Check Class 10 & 12 Timetable
The TNDGE released the 2026 public exam timetable: Class 12 from March 2-26, and Class 10 from March 11-April 6.
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has officially released the timetable for the 2026 public examinations for Classes 10 (SSLC) and 12 (HSE). According to the schedule, the Class 12 (HSE–Second Year) examinations will be held from March 2 to March 26, 2026, while the Class 10 (SSLC) exams are set to take place from March 11 to April 6, 2026.
The practical examinations for Class 12 students will be conducted from February 9 to February 14, 2026, and for Class 10 students from February 23 to February 28, 2026.
The TNDGE has also announced tentative result dates. The Class 12 results are expected to be declared on May 8, 2026, and the Class 10 results on May 20, 2026.
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exam Timetable
|DATE
|DAY
|SUBJECT
|02.03.2026
|MONDAY
|TAMIL & Other languages
|05.03.2026
|THURSDAY
|ENGLISH
|09.03.2026
|MONDAY
|CHEMISTRY
ACCOUNTANCY
GEOGRAPHY
|13.03.2026
|FRIDAY
|PHYSICS
ECONOMICS
EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS
|17.03.2026
|TUESDAY
|MATHEMATICS
ZOOLOGY
COMMERCE
MICRO BIOLOGY
NUTRITION AND DIETETICS
TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING
FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT
AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE
NURSING (General)
|23.03.2026
|MONDAY
|BIOLOGY
BOTANY
HISTORY
BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS
BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING
BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING
BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY
OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP
|26.03.2026
|THURSDAY
|COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH
ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE
COMPUTER SCIENCE
COMPUTER APPLICATIONS
BIO-CHEMISTRY
ADVANCED LANGUAGE(TAMIL)
HOME SCIENCE
POLITICAL SCIENCE
STATISTICS
NURSING (VOCATIONAL)
BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
TN Class 11 Exam Timetable
|DATE
|DAY
|SUBJECT
|03.03.2026
|TUESDAY
|TAMIL & Other languages
|06.03.2026
|FRIDAY
|ENGLISH
|10.03.2026
|TUESDAY
|CHEMISTRY
ACCOUNTANCY
GEOGRAPHY
|12.03.2026
|THURSDAY
|COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH
ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE
COMPUTER SCIENCE
COMPUTER APPLICATIONS
BIO-CHEMISTRY
ADVANCED LANGUAGE(TAMIL)
HOME SCIENCE
POLITICAL SCIENCE
STATISTICS
NURSING (VOCATIONAL)
BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
|18.03.2026
|WEDNESDAY
|PHYSICS
ECONOMICS
EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS
|24.03.2026
|TUESDAY
|MATHEMATICS
ZOOLOGY
COMMERCE
MICRO BIOLOGY
NUTRITION AND DIETETICS
TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING
FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT
AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE
NURSING (General)
|27.03.2026
|FRIDAY
|BIOLOGY
BOTANY
HISTORY
BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS
BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING
BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING
BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY
OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP
Tamil Nadu Class 10 Exam Timetable
|DATE
|DAY
|SUBJECT
|11.03.2026
|WEDNESDAY
|TAMIL & Other languages
|16.03.2026
|MONDAY
|ENGLISH
|25.03.2026
|WEDNESDAY
|MATHEMATICS
|30.03.2026
|MONDAY
|SCIENCE
|02.04.2026
|THURSDAY
|SOCIAL SCIENCE
|06.04.2026
|MONDAY
|OPTIONAL LANGUAGE
Officials said detailed subject-wise timetables and instructions will be made available on the official TNDGE website in the coming weeks. Schools have been advised to ensure that students complete their practical records and internal assessments well before the scheduled practical exams.
How To Download TN 12th Public Exam Timetable 2026
- Visit the Official Website: Go to the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu website at dge.tn.gov.in
- Open the Time Table Section: On the homepage, find and select the “Time Table” option from the menu.
- Select the Class 12 Exam Link: Look for the link labeled “Higher Secondary Second Year (+2) Public Examination 2025–26” and click on it.
- Download the Timetable PDF
- The exam schedule will appear as a PDF file. Download and save it to your device for easy access later.
