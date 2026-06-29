Is Your Child Enrolled? Yogi Adityanath Announces UP School Admission Drive From July 1

UP School Chalo Abhiyan 2026: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the second phase of the state's 'School Chalo Abhiyan' will begin on July 1, calling upon parents, teachers and the community to ensure that every eligible child is enrolled in school.

The enrolment campaign aims to bring more children into the education system and encourage regular school attendance. Sharing the announcement on social media, the Chief Minister described the beginning of July as an opportunity to fulfil the dreams of lakhs of children by connecting them with education.

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UP Govt Launches Second Phase of School Chalo Abhiyan

The fresh phase of the campaign will focus on identifying children who are yet to be admitted to school and encouraging families to complete the enrolment process. The initiative is part of the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts to improve access to education and ensure that no child is left behind.

The campaign will involve teachers, school authorities, and local communities working together to reach out to parents and motivate them to send their children to school regularly.

CM Appeals to Teachers and Parents

In his message, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged teachers to play an active role in making education a part of every child's daily routine. He also appealed to parents and guardians to support the campaign by ensuring that eligible children attend school consistently.

In his post on X, the Chief Minister said: My esteemed fellow citizens of the state, July is not merely the beginning of a new month, but also the time for renewing our resolve to bring the dreams of millions of children to school. In Uttar Pradesh, the second phase of the 'Chalo School Campaign' is commencing from July 1.



मेरे सम्मानित प्रदेशवासियों,



जुलाई नवीन माह का आरंभ ही नहीं, अपितु लाखों बच्चों के सपनों को विद्यालय तक पहुंचाने के नए संकल्प का समय है। उत्तर प्रदेश में 01 जुलाई से 'स्कूल चलो अभियान' का दूसरा चरण शुरू हो रहा है।



प्रिय गुरुजनों, आप सुनिश्चित करें कि बच्चे स्कूल को दैनिक रूटीन… pic.twitter.com/SQyRWv5WZS — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 29, 2026

The Chief Minister's appeal highlights the importance of collective participation from schools, families and society to strengthen school enrolment and improve educational outcomes across the state.

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What Parents Should Know

Parents whose children are yet to be enrolled in school are expected to benefit from the new phase of the campaign beginning on July 1. The drive is intended to spread awareness about the importance of education while encouraging families to complete admissions without delay.

Schools across Uttar Pradesh are expected to conduct awareness activities and community outreach programmes as part of the campaign. Teachers may also interact with parents to motivate regular attendance and reduce school dropouts.

The state government has repeatedly stressed that access to quality education remains one of its key priorities, with the School Chalo Abhiyan serving as an important initiative to increase enrolment and ensure every child has the opportunity to attend school.

With the second phase set to begin on July 1, parents are advised to stay in touch with their nearest government schools for admission-related information and participate in the enrolment campaign wherever applicable.

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