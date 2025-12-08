School Holidays In December: Several regions across India are set to experience school closures in the second week of December, but the reasons differ widely from state to state. While coastal areas are battling heavy showers brought on by Cyclone Ditwah, Maharashtra is grappling with a large-scale teachers’ strike, and Kerala is preparing for local body elections.

At the same time, a deepening cold wave in northern and hilly areas has led authorities to announce early winter breaks to ensure student safety.

Jammu & Kashmir: Week-Long Break as Harsh Winter Sets In

In the winter zones of Jammu & Kashmir, a combination of plummeting temperatures, dense fog, and early snowfall has pushed the administration to suspend classes for an entire week. Schools in affected hilly regions will remain shut from 8 December to 14 December, owing to the increasingly difficult conditions.

This decision has come as a relief for families struggling with the severe cold, with teachers also supporting the move in the interest of student wellbeing. They noted that the early break would allow children to stay warm and avoid exposure to potentially dangerous weather.

Southern States Brace for Rain, Elections and Weather Alerts

In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, sustained moderate to heavy rainfall has prompted authorities to keep schools closed between 8 and 13 December. Officials have urged families to stay in touch with local schools for updated announcements, as rainfall intensity may affect daily scheduling.

Kerala, meanwhile, is shutting all schools on 9 and 11 December to facilitate smooth conduct of local body elections and related arrangements.

Maharashtra Faces Shutdown Due to Teachers’ Strike

Schools across Maharashtra, particularly in Marathwada, are set to remain closed next week as teachers and school staff strike ahead of the upcoming Class 10 board examinations. Most schools in Mumbai are expected to function normally.

Upcoming December Festive Holidays

Later in the month, schools in several states will observe Christmas Eve (24 December) with small celebrations, leading into a nationwide holiday on 25 December. Many institutions will also take a break on 31 December, often pairing the holiday with annual events or cultural programmes. Some schools may extend the festive break by combining it with their internal academic calendars.

