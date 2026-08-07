Raipur: Two schoolgirls from Chhattisgarh have showcased their innovative approach to water conservation at the BRICS 2026 competition, representing the state with a project focused on rainwater harvesting and sustainable urban development.

Vartika Patil, a Class 7 student, and Umeshwari Sahu, a Class 8 student of P.G. Umathe Vidyalaya in Raipur, presented their project titled 'Building Sponge City Together' at the competition. Their work explores how cities can better manage rainwater and use sustainable infrastructure to address challenges such as waterlogging, groundwater depletion, and water scarcity.

The students were the only representatives from Chhattisgarh among participants from six states across India, making their participation a significant achievement for the state and their school.

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Raipur Students Present 'Sponge City' Idea At BRICS 2026

The project developed by the two students is centred on the "sponge city" concept, which uses urban infrastructure and green spaces to capture, absorb, store and reuse rainwater.

Instead of allowing rainwater to quickly flow away through conventional drainage systems, the approach aims to retain water within urban areas. This can help reduce flooding and waterlogging during periods of heavy rainfall while also supporting groundwater recharge.

The project combines rainwater harvesting with sustainable urban water management, offering a practical approach to improving how cities respond to changing rainfall patterns.

Schoolgirls Highlight Importance Of Water Conservation

Umeshwari Sahu described the BRICS 2026 experience as an opportunity to learn and further develop their ideas.

"We represented Chhattisgarh at the BRICS 2026 competition, where we were the state's only participants. Students from six states across India took part. Our project focused on rainwater harvesting. Working on it gave us valuable learning, and we hope to develop this project further," she said.

Their project comes at a time when water conservation is becoming increasingly important across India. Several parts of the country face challenges linked to water shortages, uneven rainfall, and the wider impact of climate change.

Why Rainwater Harvesting Matters For Future Cities

Rainwater harvesting can play an important role in improving water availability by collecting and storing rain instead of allowing it to run off unused. It can also contribute to groundwater recharge and reduce pressure on conventional sources of water.

The sponge city model takes this idea further by integrating water management into urban planning. Green areas, permeable surfaces, drainage systems, and storage facilities can work together to help cities manage excess rainfall while conserving water for future use.

BRICS 2026 Platform Gives Young Innovators A Global Stage

The participation of the Raipur students highlights how school-level projects can address real-world environmental challenges. Their work also demonstrates the value of giving young students opportunities to explore science, technology, and sustainability through practical projects.

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Representing Chhattisgarh at BRICS 2026 has given the two students exposure to a wider platform while allowing them to share an environment-focused idea with participants from different parts of India.

Their achievement can also encourage other school students to explore solutions to issues such as water conservation, climate change, and sustainable development. With environmental challenges becoming more complex, projects developed by young learners can help build awareness and inspire practical action in communities.

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