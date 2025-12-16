Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSC Ruling On Navodaya Vidyalaya In TN Severe Blow To DMK Govt: BJP State Chief

SC Ruling On Navodaya Vidyalaya In TN Severe Blow To DMK Govt: BJP State Chief

Supreme Court directs Tamil Nadu to set up Navodaya schools, BJP vows quality education for rural students.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai: The Supreme Court ruling on establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidayalaya in Tamil Nadu is "a severe blow" to the DMK government for "snatching the right to equal education," BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran said on Tuesday.

It would not matter if the ruling DMK dispensation, as usual, disrespected this order, as the government that will be formed by the NDA allies will start the Navodaya schools all over Tamil Nadu, he said.

"We will improve the quality of education in the state and make the students excel. This is sure to happen," Nagenthran said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’, referring to the Apex Court direction on Monday asking the state and central government to have a joint consultation regarding the issue of establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the state.

The division bench comprising Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan asked the state to submit a report to the court.

"The Supreme Court has dealt a severe blow to the DMK government for taking away the right to equal education," Nagenthran said. The court asked why the state government, due to "petty politics", prevented Jawahar Navodaya schools that provide quality education with free boarding and lodging to rural students who excel in education, from coming up, the BJP president said.

Thousands of rural students across the country benefited from 650 Navodaya schools, and the court rightly pointed out that it was unfair to deny them education on the grounds of language and prevent their progress.

"As atonement for the sin of ruining the future of poor rural students for so many years, the DMK government should identify land for setting up Navodaya schools in every district as per the Supreme Court's order," he said in the post.

In a veiled reference to the Thirupparankundram Karthigai Deepam lighting case, Nagenthran said, "Even if the DMK government, as usual, disrespected the court order, it doesn't matter".

"The NDA government that will be formed will start Navodaya schools all over Tamil Nadu, improve the quality of education, and make students excel. This is certain," he added. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navodaya Vidyalaya Tamil NAdu SC Ruling On Navodaya Vidyalaya In TN
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
National Herald Case: Relief For Sonia, Rahul Gandhi As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet
National Herald Case: Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis
India
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
India
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Cities
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
Advertisement

Videos

VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Politics: Sanjay Raut Meets Raj Thackeray, Talks on Seat Sharing Ahead of Local Body Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget