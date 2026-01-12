RSSB REET Mains Admit Card 2026 Out At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in? Direct Link To Download

RSSB REET Mains Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced that the REET Mains 2026 admit card will be released today, January 12, 2026. Once the download link is activated, candidates who have registered for the REET Mains examination can access and download their admit card from the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Login Details Required:

To download the admit card, candidates must enter the following details:

Application Number

Date of Birth

Ensure these details are entered correctly before signing in. Once submitted, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should download it and take a printout to carry on the day of the examination.

RSSB REET Mains Admit Card 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official SSO ID website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details on the new page.

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’ to view your admit card.

Step 5: Download the admit card and review the information carefully.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe for future use.

About REET Exam 2026:

The REET examination is scheduled to be held on January 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2026. The test will be conducted in two sessions each day, the morning shift from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon shift from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

At the examination centre, both the provisional e-admit card and an original photo identity document will be verified using Aadhaar authentication. The Aadhaar card must display the candidate’s date of birth for verification purposes.

Candidates are advised to arrive at the examination centre at least two hours before the scheduled start time to allow sufficient time for security checks and to be seated in their designated room on time. Entry to the centre will only be permitted up to one hour before the exam begins; any candidate arriving after this cut-off will not be allowed to enter the premises.

