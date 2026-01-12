New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, saying he instilled national pride among Indians and inspired the youth to contribute to nation-building.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, as Narendranath Dutta in then Calcutta. His birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day.

I pay my humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary celebrated as National Youth Day. A timeless visionary and spiritual icon, he preached that inner strength and service to humanity were foundations of a meaningful life. He carried India’s eternal wisdom to… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 12, 2026

"A timeless visionary and spiritual icon, he preached that inner strength and service to humanity were foundations of a meaningful life. He carried India's eternal wisdom to the world," Murmu said in a post on X.

The President said Vivekananda instilled national pride among Indians, and his teachings will continue to inspire humanity.

