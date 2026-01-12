Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2026: President Murmu Highlights His Role In Inspiring Youth To Contribute To Nation-Building

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2026: President Murmu Highlights His Role In Inspiring Youth To Contribute To Nation-Building

President Murmu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda, calling him an inspiration for youth and nation-building.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 09:53 AM (IST)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, saying he instilled national pride among Indians and inspired the youth to contribute to nation-building.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, as Narendranath Dutta in then Calcutta. His birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day.

"A timeless visionary and spiritual icon, he preached that inner strength and service to humanity were foundations of a meaningful life. He carried India's eternal wisdom to the world," Murmu said in a post on X.

The President said Vivekananda instilled national pride among Indians, and his teachings will continue to inspire humanity. 

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
National Youth Day 2026 Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2026
