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HomeEducationResultsRajasthan Board 10th Topper List 2026; Check RBSE Class 10 Toppers, Pass Percentage, Marks & Result Details

Rajasthan Board 10th Topper List 2026; Check RBSE Class 10 Toppers, Pass Percentage, Marks & Result Details

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Topper List Out 2026 : RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected soon. Check result date, toppers list, steps to download marksheet, and key details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 12:40 PM (IST)

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Topper List List: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 Result 2026 around March 20 on its official website. Along with the results, the board is also expected to release the RBSE Class 10 toppers list for 2026. Students will be able to check their scores online once the results are officially declared. 

The results will first be announced during a press conference by board officials. After that, the online link will be activated on the official website, allowing students to access their marksheets easily. The toppers list, if released, will include details such as student names, ranks, schools, districts, and marks obtained in the examination. 

RBSE 10th Result 2026 Online: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the “Secondary Result 2026” link on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter your roll number 

Step 4: Click on “Submit” 

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future reference 

Tip: The website may experience heavy traffic after the result announcement. Students can use the SMS option as an alternative if needed. 

Details Expected Along With the Result 

Along with the RBSE Class 10 result, the board is expected to share several important details, including: 

  • Total number of students who appeared and passed 
  • Overall pass percentage, including a comparison between boys and girls 
  • District-wise and school-wise performance 
  • RBSE Class 10 toppers list 2026 
  • Information about the revaluation or scrutiny process 
  • Schedule for compartment examinations 

RBSE Class 10 Toppers List 2025 

Students can refer to last year’s toppers for an idea of top performance: 

Rank 1:  

Chanchal Mehra (Hill, Deeg) – 99.83% 

Rank 2: 

  • Bhavna Suthar (Phalsund, Jaisalmer) – 99.67% 
  • Sarvang Jain (Laxmangarh, Alwar) – 99.67% 
  • Hansika Saharan (Taranagar, Churu) – 99.67% 
  • Navya Gupta (Jaipur) – 99.67% 
  • Aryan Mangal (Bharatpur) – 99.67% 

Rank 3: 

  • Sheetal Jangid (Hill, Deeg) – 99.50% 
  • Vandana Choudhary (Barmer) – 99.50% 
  • Vandana Tanwar (Sikar) – 99.50% 
  • Rashi Prajapati (Jaipur) – 99.50% 

No Official Toppers List in Previous Years 

In 2024 and 2023, the state education board did not publish an official RBSE Class 10 toppers list. 

This decision was taken to discourage unhealthy competition among students. 

However, the board did share the names of some of the highest-performing students. 

With the result announcement approaching, students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and regularly check the official website for updates. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Board 10th Topper List 2026 RBSE 10th Topper List 2026 RBSE Class 10th Toppers Rajasthan 10 Topper List
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