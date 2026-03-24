Rajasthan Board Class 10 Topper List List: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 Result 2026 around March 20 on its official website. Along with the results, the board is also expected to release the RBSE Class 10 toppers list for 2026. Students will be able to check their scores online once the results are officially declared.

The results will first be announced during a press conference by board officials. After that, the online link will be activated on the official website, allowing students to access their marksheets easily. The toppers list, if released, will include details such as student names, ranks, schools, districts, and marks obtained in the examination.

RBSE 10th Result 2026 Online: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Secondary Result 2026” link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on “Submit”

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Tip: The website may experience heavy traffic after the result announcement. Students can use the SMS option as an alternative if needed.

Details Expected Along With the Result

Along with the RBSE Class 10 result, the board is expected to share several important details, including:

Total number of students who appeared and passed

Overall pass percentage, including a comparison between boys and girls

District-wise and school-wise performance

RBSE Class 10 toppers list 2026

Information about the revaluation or scrutiny process

Schedule for compartment examinations

RBSE Class 10 Toppers List 2025

Students can refer to last year’s toppers for an idea of top performance:

Rank 1:

Chanchal Mehra (Hill, Deeg) – 99.83%

Rank 2:

Bhavna Suthar (Phalsund, Jaisalmer) – 99.67%

Sarvang Jain (Laxmangarh, Alwar) – 99.67%

Hansika Saharan (Taranagar, Churu) – 99.67%

Navya Gupta (Jaipur) – 99.67%

Aryan Mangal (Bharatpur) – 99.67%

Rank 3:

Sheetal Jangid (Hill, Deeg) – 99.50%

Vandana Choudhary (Barmer) – 99.50%

Vandana Tanwar (Sikar) – 99.50%

Rashi Prajapati (Jaipur) – 99.50%

No Official Toppers List in Previous Years

In 2024 and 2023, the state education board did not publish an official RBSE Class 10 toppers list.

This decision was taken to discourage unhealthy competition among students.

However, the board did share the names of some of the highest-performing students.

With the result announcement approaching, students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and regularly check the official website for updates.

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