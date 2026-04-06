Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationResultsKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Soon: Results OUT Anytime, Check Direct Link At karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Soon: Results OUT Anytime, Check Direct Link At karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 expected soon. Check direct link, steps to download scorecard PDF, passing details and latest KSEAB updates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 08:53 AM (IST)

The Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the 2nd PUC Result 2026 shortly, bringing relief and anticipation for lakhs of students across the state. Once the results are officially released, candidates will be able to access and download their marksheets from the official website. 

This year, a massive 7,10,363 students registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations conducted across 5,174 colleges. Among them, 2,92,645 students belong to the Science stream, 2,11,174 from Commerce, and 1,42,982 from the Arts stream, highlighting the wide participation across disciplines. 

Searches for “PUC result direct link” and “karresults.nic.in 2026” are trending across India. Here’s how to check your result quickly and download the marksheet PDF. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Direct Link: How to Check Online 

Step 1: Visit the official result website at karresults.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the link titled ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026’ 

Step 3: Enter your registration number in the required field 

Step 4: Select your subject stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts) 

Step 5: Click on the Submit button 

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen 

Step 7: Carefully verify all the details mentioned in the scorecard 

Step 8: Download the marksheet PDF for future reference 

Step 9: Take a printout and keep it safe for admission and documentation purposes 

Note: Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays.  

Details Mentioned in PUC Scorecard PDF 

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will include essential information related to the candidate’s performance. The marksheet will display the student’s name, registration number, subject-wise marks, total aggregate score, and the overall result status. 

These details provide a complete academic overview and are important for further admission processes. 

New Exam Pattern Explained: Exam 1, 2 & 3 System 

A significant change this year is the introduction of three annual examinations Exam 1, Exam 2, and Exam 3 for 2nd PUC students. This move by the Karnataka School Education Department aims to gradually phase out the traditional supplementary exam system. 

Under this revised approach, students will have multiple opportunities within the same academic cycle to improve their performance, reducing academic pressure, and offering greater flexibility.  

Previous Year Trends & Pass Percentage Analysis 

Looking at past trends, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results were declared on April 8 last year, following exams conducted between March 1 and March 20. The overall pass percentage stood at 73.45%, with 4,68,439 students clearing the exam out of 6,37,805 candidates. 

Stream-wise performance showed Science leading with 82.45%, followed by Commerce at 76.07%, while Arts recorded 53.29%. 

In 2024, a total of 6,81,079 students appeared for the exams, of which 5,52,690 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.15%. The results that year were declared on April 10. 

With the 2026 results expected anytime soon, students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and stay updated through official sources to avoid delays. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 06 Apr 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Education News KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 KSEAB Updates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Results
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Soon: Results OUT Anytime, Check Direct Link At karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Soon: Results OUT Anytime, Check Direct Link At karresults.nic.in
Results
PSEB 8th Result 2026 OUT Soon: Punjab Board Class 8 Result Date, Direct Link, Passing Marks & How to Check
PSEB 8th Result 2026 OUT Soon: Punjab Board Class 8 Result Date, Direct Link, Passing Marks & How to Check
Results
PSEB Class 8 Result 2026: Expected Date, How To Check, Latest Updates
PSEB Class 8 Result 2026: Expected Date, How To Check, Latest Updates
Results
UP Board Result 2026 This Week? UPMSP Extends Class 10, 12 Evaluation Deadline, Check Latest Update
UP Board Result 2026 This Week? UPMSP Extends Class 10, 12 Evaluation Deadline, Check Latest Update
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US “Mission Impossible” in Iran Amid Drone Clash and Missile Escalation
High-Risk Operation: US “Mission Impossible” Rescue: Downed F-15 Pilot Saved from Iran
Assam Elections: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Assam CM in Fiery Election Speech
Middle East conflict: Iran Strikes Bahrain, Kuwait, and Israel as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
US-Iran Tensions: Trump Issues Final Ultimatum to Iran as War Tensions Reach Critical Point
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Is Raghav Chadha Joining PM Modi's Party? Decoding The Growing Rift With Kejriwal
Opinion
Embed widget