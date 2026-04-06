Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Soon: Results OUT Anytime, Check Direct Link At karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the 2nd PUC Result 2026 shortly, bringing relief and anticipation for lakhs of students across the state. Once the results are officially released, candidates will be able to access and download their marksheets from the official website.

This year, a massive 7,10,363 students registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations conducted across 5,174 colleges. Among them, 2,92,645 students belong to the Science stream, 2,11,174 from Commerce, and 1,42,982 from the Arts stream, highlighting the wide participation across disciplines.

Searches for “PUC result direct link” and “karresults.nic.in 2026” are trending across India. Here’s how to check your result quickly and download the marksheet PDF.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Direct Link: How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official result website at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link titled ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026’

Step 3: Enter your registration number in the required field

Step 4: Select your subject stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts)

Step 5: Click on the Submit button

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Carefully verify all the details mentioned in the scorecard

Step 8: Download the marksheet PDF for future reference

Step 9: Take a printout and keep it safe for admission and documentation purposes

Note: Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays.

Details Mentioned in PUC Scorecard PDF

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will include essential information related to the candidate’s performance. The marksheet will display the student’s name, registration number, subject-wise marks, total aggregate score, and the overall result status.

These details provide a complete academic overview and are important for further admission processes.

New Exam Pattern Explained: Exam 1, 2 & 3 System

A significant change this year is the introduction of three annual examinations Exam 1, Exam 2, and Exam 3 for 2nd PUC students. This move by the Karnataka School Education Department aims to gradually phase out the traditional supplementary exam system.

Under this revised approach, students will have multiple opportunities within the same academic cycle to improve their performance, reducing academic pressure, and offering greater flexibility.

Previous Year Trends & Pass Percentage Analysis

Looking at past trends, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results were declared on April 8 last year, following exams conducted between March 1 and March 20. The overall pass percentage stood at 73.45%, with 4,68,439 students clearing the exam out of 6,37,805 candidates.

Stream-wise performance showed Science leading with 82.45%, followed by Commerce at 76.07%, while Arts recorded 53.29%.

In 2024, a total of 6,81,079 students appeared for the exams, of which 5,52,690 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.15%. The results that year were declared on April 10.

With the 2026 results expected anytime soon, students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and stay updated through official sources to avoid delays.

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