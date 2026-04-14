CBSE 10th Result 2026 Out Today? DigiLocker & UMANG Download Steps, And Key Updates

CBSE Result 2026 Date LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the CBSE Result 2026 around mid to late April, according to the latest updates. The early release is being anticipated due to the upcoming second phase of board examinations, which are scheduled to begin on May 15. As a result, the evaluation and result preparation process has been prioritised to ensure timely completion.

Students will be able to access their CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 through the official portal, cbse.gov.in. A direct result link will also be activated on the website once the results are officially released.

Required Credentials to Download CBSE Scorecard

To view and download the CBSE 10th result 2026, students must keep their login details ready in advance. The required credentials include roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. Additionally, a security pin displayed on the result portal must be entered correctly to access the scorecard.

After submitting all required information, students can view their result on the screen and download a copy for future reference. It is recommended to save and print the marksheet for academic use.

How to Check CBSE Result 2026 via UMANG App

Step 1: Open the UMANG App on your smartphone

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number

Step 3: Go to the “Education” section

Step 4: Search and select “CBSE” from the list

Step 5: Click on the CBSE board option

Step 6: Tap on the “Class 10 Result” link

Step 7: Enter required details (roll number, etc.)

Step 8: Submit to view your result instantly

How to Download CBSE Marksheet from DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the app

Step 2: Log in using your account or create a new one

Step 3: Go to the “CBSE Board Results” section

Step 4: Enter your required credentials carefully

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and save it for future academic or admission use

Final Advisory for Students Before Result Day

The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon, most likely in April or early May. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check official portals and DigiLocker for updates.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI