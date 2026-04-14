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HomeEducationResultsCBSE 10th Result 2026 Out Today? DigiLocker & UMANG Download Steps, And Key Updates

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Out Today? DigiLocker & UMANG Download Steps, And Key Updates

CBSE 10th Result 2026 likely soon. Check expected date, direct link updates, DigiLocker & UMANG app steps to download marksheet easily online.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 09:00 AM (IST)

CBSE Result 2026 Date LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the CBSE Result 2026 around mid to late April, according to the latest updates. The early release is being anticipated due to the upcoming second phase of board examinations, which are scheduled to begin on May 15. As a result, the evaluation and result preparation process has been prioritised to ensure timely completion. 

Students will be able to access their CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 through the official portal, cbse.gov.in. A direct result link will also be activated on the website once the results are officially released. 

Required Credentials to Download CBSE Scorecard 

To view and download the CBSE 10th result 2026, students must keep their login details ready in advance. The required credentials include roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. Additionally, a security pin displayed on the result portal must be entered correctly to access the scorecard. 

After submitting all required information, students can view their result on the screen and download a copy for future reference. It is recommended to save and print the marksheet for academic use. 

How to Check CBSE Result 2026 via UMANG App 

Step 1: Open the UMANG App on your smartphone 

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number 

Step 3: Go to the “Education” section 

Step 4: Search and select “CBSE” from the list 

Step 5: Click on the CBSE board option 

Step 6: Tap on the “Class 10 Result” link 

Step 7: Enter required details (roll number, etc.) 

Step 8: Submit to view your result instantly 

How to Download CBSE Marksheet from DigiLocker 

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the app 

Step 2: Log in using your account or create a new one 

Step 3: Go to the “CBSE Board Results” section 

Step 4: Enter your required credentials carefully 

Step 5: Click on the submit button 

Step 6: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen 

Step 7: Download and save it for future academic or admission use 

Final Advisory for Students Before Result Day 

The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon, most likely in April or early May. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check official portals and DigiLocker for updates. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 Date CBSE 10th Result 2026 Link
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