India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationBITSAT Counselling 2026 Dates: Check Complete Iteration-Wise Schedule, Seat Allotment

BITSAT Counselling 2026 Dates: Check Complete Iteration-Wise Schedule, Seat Allotment

BITSAT Counselling 2026 Iteration VI is scheduled for August 10. Check seat allotment, August 14 fee deadline, reporting date and Iteration VII details.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 12:21 PM (IST)

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, is progressing with the BITSAT counselling 2026 process for admission to first-degree programmes at its Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad campuses. The admission process is being carried out through a centralised iteration system, with allotments determined by candidates' BITSAT performance, programme choices, and availability of seats. 

The announcement for BITSAT 2026 Iteration VI is scheduled for August 10, 2026. Candidates who receive a seat in this round will have to complete the required fee payment within the specified deadline. The last date for fee payment for candidates selected from the waitlist is August 14, 2026. 

ALSO READ: NBEMS Revises Medical Admission Rules, Launches 11 New PG Courses: Check Key Changes

Candidates should also note that receiving a seat in one iteration does not necessarily mean that the allotment is final, as a seat can be upgraded in a subsequent round. 

BITSAT Counselling 2026: Check Complete Iteration Schedule 

BITS Pilani has released a schedule covering multiple rounds of the centralised counselling process. The key dates are as follows: 

  • Iteration I announcement: June 20, 2026 
  • Iteration II announcement: July 1, 2026 
  • Iteration III announcement: July 14, 2026 
  • Iteration IV announcement: July 22, 2026 
  • Iteration V announcement: August 1, 2026 
  • Iteration VI announcement: August 10, 2026 
  • Iteration VI fee payment deadline: August 14, 2026 
  • Iteration VI reporting: August 17, 2026 
  • Iteration VII announcement, if required: August 18, 2026 
  • Iteration VII fee payment deadline, if required: August 21, 2026 
  • Iteration VII reporting, if required: August 22, 2026 

The institute has clarified that the counselling timetable is tentative and can be modified if necessary. 

BITSAT 2026 Iteration VI: What Selected Candidates Need To Do 

Candidates allotted a programme in Iteration VI should first check their admission status and follow the instructions issued as part of the counselling process. 

Those selected for admission in this round must pay the balance fee by August 14, 2026. After completing the payment requirements, candidates selected through this iteration will be required to report to their respective BITS campuses on August 17, 2026. 

Candidates should keep track of the deadlines carefully, as missing the required payment or reporting timeline could affect their admission process. 

Can Candidates Get A Seat Upgrade In Later Rounds? 

The BITSAT counselling process allows for the possibility of a seat upgrade in a later iteration. Therefore, candidates who receive an allotment should continue to monitor subsequent announcements. 

If seats are still available, BITS Pilani may conduct Iteration VII. The announcement for this round, if required, is scheduled for August 18, 2026. Candidates selected in that iteration would have to complete the fee payment by August 21, followed by reporting on August 22, 2026. 

ALSO READ: JPSC-JSSC Exam Row: Talks Fail, Student Protesters Begin March To Jharkhand Assembly

BITSAT Counselling 2026: Key Dates To Remember 

With Iteration VI scheduled for August 10, candidates should keep the next deadlines in mind. The immediate dates are the August 14 fee payment deadline and August 17 reporting date for candidates allotted seats in Iteration VI. 

The possibility of another iteration will depend on seat availability, with the next announcement currently scheduled for August 18 if Iteration VII is required.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 10 Aug 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News BITSAT BITSAT Counselling 2026 BITSAT Counselling Dates 2026 BITSAT 2026 Iteration VI BITSAT Iteration 6 Result BITSAT Seat Allotment 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
BITSAT Counselling 2026 Dates: Check Complete Iteration-Wise Schedule, Seat Allotment
BITSAT Counselling 2026 Dates: Check Complete Iteration-Wise Schedule, Seat Allotment
Education
JPSC Exam Row: Ex-CM Babulal Marandi, BJP Leaders Detained Amid Protest Outside CM Soren's Residence
JPSC Exam Row: LoP Marandi, BJP Leaders Detained Amid Protest Outside CM Residence
Education
JPSC-JSSC Exam Row: Talks Fail, Student Protesters Begin March To Jharkhand Assembly
JPSC-JSSC Exam Row: Talks Fail, Student Protesters Begin March To Jharkhand Assembly
Education
NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Rouse Avenue Court Defers Cognizance Order, Rejects Polygraph Test Plea
NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Rouse Avenue Court Defers Cognizance Order, Rejects Polygraph Test Plea
Advertisement

Videos

Ranchi Protest: Students refuse to back down, continue peaceful sit-in after police barricading
Jharkhand Student Protest: Students stage a sit-in demanding cancellation of JSSC CGL and a CBI probe
Jharkhand Exam Scam: ED Begins Probe Into JPSC 14th and Other Exam Irregularities
Student Protest: Students Gear Up for Assembly March Over JPSC-JSSC Exam Irregularities
Ranchi: Jharkhand Student Protest Enters 17th Day, Assembly March Amid ED Probe and JPSC Resignations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget