BITSAT Counselling 2026 Dates: Check Complete Iteration-Wise Schedule, Seat Allotment

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, is progressing with the BITSAT counselling 2026 process for admission to first-degree programmes at its Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad campuses. The admission process is being carried out through a centralised iteration system, with allotments determined by candidates' BITSAT performance, programme choices, and availability of seats.

The announcement for BITSAT 2026 Iteration VI is scheduled for August 10, 2026. Candidates who receive a seat in this round will have to complete the required fee payment within the specified deadline. The last date for fee payment for candidates selected from the waitlist is August 14, 2026.

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Candidates should also note that receiving a seat in one iteration does not necessarily mean that the allotment is final, as a seat can be upgraded in a subsequent round.

BITSAT Counselling 2026: Check Complete Iteration Schedule

BITS Pilani has released a schedule covering multiple rounds of the centralised counselling process. The key dates are as follows:

Iteration I announcement: June 20, 2026

Iteration II announcement: July 1, 2026

Iteration III announcement: July 14, 2026

Iteration IV announcement: July 22, 2026

Iteration V announcement: August 1, 2026

Iteration VI announcement: August 10, 2026

Iteration VI fee payment deadline: August 14, 2026

Iteration VI reporting: August 17, 2026

Iteration VII announcement, if required: August 18, 2026

Iteration VII fee payment deadline, if required: August 21, 2026

Iteration VII reporting, if required: August 22, 2026

The institute has clarified that the counselling timetable is tentative and can be modified if necessary.

BITSAT 2026 Iteration VI: What Selected Candidates Need To Do

Candidates allotted a programme in Iteration VI should first check their admission status and follow the instructions issued as part of the counselling process.

Those selected for admission in this round must pay the balance fee by August 14, 2026. After completing the payment requirements, candidates selected through this iteration will be required to report to their respective BITS campuses on August 17, 2026.

Candidates should keep track of the deadlines carefully, as missing the required payment or reporting timeline could affect their admission process.

Can Candidates Get A Seat Upgrade In Later Rounds?

The BITSAT counselling process allows for the possibility of a seat upgrade in a later iteration. Therefore, candidates who receive an allotment should continue to monitor subsequent announcements.

If seats are still available, BITS Pilani may conduct Iteration VII. The announcement for this round, if required, is scheduled for August 18, 2026. Candidates selected in that iteration would have to complete the fee payment by August 21, followed by reporting on August 22, 2026.

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BITSAT Counselling 2026: Key Dates To Remember

With Iteration VI scheduled for August 10, candidates should keep the next deadlines in mind. The immediate dates are the August 14 fee payment deadline and August 17 reporting date for candidates allotted seats in Iteration VI.

The possibility of another iteration will depend on seat availability, with the next announcement currently scheduled for August 18 if Iteration VII is required.

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