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English NewsEducationQuote Of The Day | Meaning Behind The Quote Attributed To Abraham Lincoln

Quote Of The Day | Meaning Behind The Quote Attributed To Abraham Lincoln

Widely attributed to Abraham Lincoln, this quote inspires people to shape their own future through action, determination and hard work instead of waiting for success to happen.

Written By : ABP Live |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abraham Lincoln was 16th US President, known for leadership.
  • The attributed quote champions individual action, perseverance for destiny.
  • Crucially, this quote is widely misattributed to Lincoln.

Abraham Lincoln was the 16th President of the United States and is widely regarded as one of the greatest leaders in American history. Born on 12 February 1809 in Kentucky, Lincoln led the nation through the American Civil War and played a pivotal role in abolishing slavery through the Emancipation Proclamation. Known for his integrity, determination and powerful speeches, he championed equality, democracy and national unity. His leadership and wisdom continue to inspire people around the world, making his words timeless sources of motivation.

Quote And Its Meaning

“The best way to predict your future is to create it.” — Attributed to Abraham Lincoln

This quote encourages people to take responsibility for shaping their own future instead of waiting for circumstances to determine their destiny. It suggests that success is built through action, perseverance and thoughtful decision-making rather than luck or chance.

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The message inspires individuals to focus on what they can control—setting goals, working hard and embracing opportunities for growth. Instead of worrying about what lies ahead, the quote reminds us that today's choices and efforts lay the foundation for tomorrow's achievements. Whether in education, career or personal life, creating the future you want requires courage, discipline and a willingness to keep moving forward despite obstacles.

When And Where Was It Said?

Although the quote is commonly attributed to Abraham Lincoln, there is no verified historical evidence that he ever said or wrote it. In fact, quotation researchers generally regard this attribution as misattributed. Similar ideas have appeared in modern motivational literature, and the saying has also been linked to management expert Peter Drucker, though the exact origin remains uncertain.

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As a result, there is no confirmed date, location or speech in which Abraham Lincoln used these words. When publishing or quoting it, it is more accurate to describe it as "widely attributed to Abraham Lincoln" rather than presenting it as a verified Lincoln quotation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the quote 'The best way to predict your future is to create it' truly from Abraham Lincoln?

No, there is no verified historical evidence that Abraham Lincoln ever said or wrote this quote. It is widely attributed to him but is regarded as misattributed by researchers.

What is the meaning behind the quote 'The best way to predict your future is to create it'?

The quote encourages individuals to actively shape their own future through action, perseverance, and thoughtful decision-making. It suggests success comes from effort, not just luck or chance.

How should one accurately refer to the quote 'The best way to predict your future is to create it'?

It is more accurate to describe the quote as 'widely attributed to Abraham Lincoln' rather than presenting it as a verified Lincoln quotation due to lack of historical evidence.

Published at : 05 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Abraham Lincoln
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