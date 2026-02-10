Parents and Teachers Back Internet Safety Lessons as Core Part of School Education

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationParents and Teachers Back Internet Safety Lessons as Core Part of School Education

Over 56% parents and teachers want internet safety included in school curriculum to protect students from online risks.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 04:33 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Over 56 per cent parents and educators are advocating inclusion of the subject of internet safety into the core curriculum for students to protect them from mounting online perils and malicious content, a new survey has found.

The study, which gathered responses from 1,800 parents and 300 teachers, primarily focuses on how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the digital landscape -- deeply affecting how young minds learn, socialise and navigate information.

According to the survey, 32 per cent respondents called for making internet safety a dedicated subject with weekly classes, while 24 per cent sought its integration into existing core subjects like computer studies.

Naman Jain, Vice Chairman of Silverline Prestige School, which conducted the survey, said the outcomes are a wake-up call. "Our parents and teachers are telling us clearly -- the digital world our students inhabit today is fundamentally different from the one we grew up in. With AI reshaping every corner of the internet, online safety is no longer optional, it is essential literacy," he said.

"We have a responsibility to equip our students not just with academic knowledge, but with the awareness and tools to navigate an increasingly complex digital ecosystem safely and intelligently," he said, asserting that educators should be committed to building a curriculum that prepares children for both opportunities and risks of tomorrow.

According to the survey, 34 per cent participants flagged cyberbullying prevention and reporting mechanisms as their primary concern, while protection from inappropriate content and online predators was a priority for 29 per cent respondents.

Privacy protection and responsible sharing of personal information was flagged as an urgent need by 22 per cent participants, while 15 per cent advocated managing screen time and preventing digital addiction.

When asked about the necessary frequency of the digital safety curriculum, 42 per cent called for monthly sessions, 35 per cent supported termly programmes, 16 per cent advocated biannual sessions, while only 7 per cent believed annual sessions would be adequate.

When asked about how concerned they were regarding the emerging threats, 40 per cent respondents said they were 'extremely concerned' about students' exposure to inappropriate content and online safety threats, describing it as a daily worry requiring immediate action, while 24 per cent said they were 'moderately concerned', the report said.

"However, only 12 per cent felt 'very prepared' to actively address online safety. The majority, 51 per cent indicated they feel 'somewhat prepared' but need more resources and training, while 29 per cent admitted they feel 'minimally prepared' and struggle to keep pace with rapid technology changes," it added. 

