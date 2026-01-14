Over 3,500 EWS Students Miss Out On Delhi School Admissions In 2025-26: DoE

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationOver 3,500 EWS Students Miss Out On Delhi School Admissions In 2025-26: DoE

Over 3,500 EWS applicants not admitted in Delhi schools in 2025-26; complaints fall due to improved admission processes.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 01:50 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Over 3,500 applicants under the Economically Weaker Sections category could not be admitted to Delhi schools in the 2025-26 academic year, largely due to factors such as parents declining seats because of distance from schools and non-completion of documentation, according to official data.

The data from the Directorate of Education (DoE) stated that 29,706 EWS students were admitted in 2025-26 against 33,212 applications, while 3,506 cases of non-admission were recorded. In the preceding academic year, 2024–25, 26,197 students secured admission out of 28,799 applicants, with 2,603 students not admitted, the data revealed.

The department said that non-admission in several cases occurred as parents declined allotted seats due to long commuting distance, children were already enrolled in other schools, or required documents were not submitted within the stipulated time.

Some applicants were absent during regional-level document verification or could not produce valid certificates, leading to rejection, it said.

"Around 331 complaints relating to EWS admissions were received in 2025-26, marking a decline from 553 complaints in 2024-25. The reduction was attributed to improvements in the admission process and a more streamlined grievance redressal system," it stated.

"Only one complaint remains pending with the department, while 267 complaints have been resolved. Another 63 cases related to EWS admissions are currently pending before the Delhi High Court," the Delhi government said in a written reply to the question asked in the recent assembly session.

In the last two academic years, 37 EWS students were transferred from private schools to government schools after failing their examinations, the document said and added that nine students were removed in 2023-24 and 28 in 2024-25, with all such cases reported from the north-west and north zones.

The DoE document also said the department earlier did not maintain school-wise data on expenditure incurred by private unaided schools on tuition fees, uniforms and free stationery for EWS students.

It added that the information is now being collected from all districts and zones and will be shared once compiled.

Regular audits are being conducted by designated representatives of the education department to ensure that EWS students receive the facilities mandated under the scheme, the document added. 

Published at : 14 Jan 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
Education News Delhi EWS Admissions 2025-26
