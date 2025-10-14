The annual celebration of Patanjali Gurukulam was held at Patanjali University, where Swami Ramdev praised the ancient guru-shishya (teacher-disciple) tradition and said that Patanjali Gurukulam is preparing students for global leadership.

The Gurukulam, which operates under the Indian Education Board, held its annual festival in the presence of eminent saints. During the event, Patanjali Yogpeeth’s president Swami Ramdev said that in ancient Gurukuls, students were not only taught knowledge but also morality, purity of character, humility in speech and behaviour, and disciplined conduct.

Swami Ramdev said, “Students educated in ancient Gurukuls used to lead the world. Patanjali Gurukulam, following the same ancient rishi tradition, is preparing its students for world leadership.” He added, “At Patanjali Gurukulam, children aged between three and five years up to class twelve from nearly all Indian states are studying. Great sages and saints such as Maharshi Dayanand, Lord Basavanna, Saint Manibadewshwar, Saint Dnyaneshwar, Saint Ravidas, and Saint Kabirdas broke all walls of superstition, social barriers, and discrimination, giving society a message of unity, coexistence, and harmony.”

‘There Is No Discrimination In The Vedas’

Swami Ramdev further said, “In the entire creation, there is one Brahman, one Supreme Being present everywhere. These divine truths and eternal messages of Sanatan Dharma were conveyed to humanity with complete authenticity. We were told that there is no discrimination in the Vedas. The Acharyas of Patanjali Gurukulam are playing a crucial role in shaping the character of the students, helping them achieve excellence in life.”

Gurukul As A Living Example Of Indian Culture

Addressing the event, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, head of Juna Peeth, said, “Patanjali Gurukulam is an extraordinary laboratory for preserving and nurturing India’s timeless, immortal culture, Vedic values, and ancient traditions. Among its students, a higher form of human consciousness is awakening. The lamp of Patanjali Gurukulam lit by Swami Ramdev will illuminate the entire world.”

‘Children Are Being Cultured Too’

Acharya Balkrishna said, “Patanjali Gurukulam has strengthened Indian culture, Sanatan traditions, and beliefs. At Patanjali, children are not only gaining knowledge but also values. Parents who sent their children here for this very purpose must be feeling proud today, as their dreams are being realised through Patanjali.”

Swami Chidanand Muni, president of Parmarth Niketan Rishikesh, added, “Seeing the children of Patanjali Gurukulam, I realised the importance of revealing these eternal truths to future generations. Unfortunately, in our country, what should have been published was hidden, and what never existed was shown. The true foundation of India’s history lies in Sanatan Dharma. Today, India must see itself through its own eyes — and Patanjali Gurukulam is playing a crucial role in that.”

The event also saw the felicitation of winners from Patanjali Gurukulam’s academic, sports, and scripture competitions. Students from Patanjali Gurukul Jwalapur, Patanjali Kanya Gurukulam Devprayag, and Patanjali Gurukulam Haridwar performed cultural programs, dances, and plays.

