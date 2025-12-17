School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 17), Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, December 17, 2025, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.
If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.
National News
- India Lost On First Day Of Op Sindoor, Jets Shot Down: Ex-Maharashtra CM Sparks Row
- 'Car Diplomacy' Draws Attention As Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Drives PM Modi In His Vehicle
- Complaint Filed Against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Woman's Hijab; Zero FIR Sought
- Indian Navy Strengthens Undersea Combat Power With Second MH-60R Squadron In Goa
- Delhi Choking, Minister Says ‘Can’t Fix AQI In 9-10 Months’, Targets AAP
- Ruckus At Wedding In Haryana’s Nuh Over Alleged Misbehaviour With Dancers
- ‘Truly Beautiful Work’: Lionel Messi Praises Vantara During Jamnagar Visit
- Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Drop Face ID For Side Fingerprint Sensor
International News
- 'Trump Has Alcoholic's Personality, Musk's A Drug User': White House Chief Offers Blunt Assessment
- Taliban Health Minister Arrives In India, Third High-Level Visit In 3 Months
- ‘He Married A Christian’: Bondi Beach Attacker Sajid Akram’s Hyderabad Family Cut Ties Decades Ago
- PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
- BBC To Challenge Trump’s $10bn Defamation Lawsuit
Business News
- Tech Company Ousts AI Head Over Racist Remark on Hackathon Photo
- How India Can Grow At 7.5% In FY27 Without Stoking Inflation
- Dalal Street Bleeds, Sensex Ends Over 84,600, Nifty Tests 26K
- No Sick Leave, Only Hospital Proof: HR Message Goes Viral On Reddit, Triggers Outrage Over Indian Work Culture
Sports News
- Baramulla’s Auqib Nabi Dar Scripts IPL Auction Surprise For Kashmir
- Rs 8.6 Crore For 4 Matches: Australian Cricketer Becomes IPL 2026 Auction Talk
- From Unsold Shock To Crores: Liam Livingstone Gets Big Payday From SRH's Kavya Maran
- IPL 2026 Auction: Rajasthan Royals Win Fierce Bidding War With CSK For Ravi Bishnoi
- Who Is Prashant Veer? Costliest Uncapped Player In IPL Auction History
