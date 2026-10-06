Punjab Board Exams 2027: Class 10, 12 Registration Dates And Fees Announced

Punjab Board Exams 2027: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the schedule for registration and examination fee submission for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. The board examinations are scheduled to be held in February and March next year.

Schools and other eligible educational institutions have been instructed to complete the examination-related formalities according to the timeline issued by the board. They can access the detailed instructions and examination schedule by signing in to the PSEB website using their respective credentials.

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The board has also placed responsibility on school authorities to ensure that eligible students are registered within the prescribed deadlines.

PSEB Board Exams 2027: Registration Schedule

The registration process has been divided into different timelines based on the applicable examination fee and late fee. Schools completing the formalities after the initial deadline will have to pay the prescribed late fee.

The schedule is as follows:

No late fee: Challan generation from October 5 to 23, 2026; bank payment by October 29, 2026; online form and fee submission by October 23, 2026.

Rs 500 late fee: Challan generation from October 24 to 31, 2026; bank payment by November 6, 2026; online form and fee submission by October 31, 2026.

Rs 1,000 late fee: Challan generation from November 1 to 10, 2026; bank payment by November 17, 2026; online form and fee submission by November 10, 2026.

Rs 1,500 late fee: Challan generation from November 11 to 18, 2026; bank payment by November 25, 2026; online form and fee submission by November 18, 2026.

Rs 2,000 late fee: Challan generation from November 19 to 26, 2026; bank payment by December 3, 2026; online form and fee submission by November 26, 2026.

Schools are required to follow the relevant deadline to avoid the additional late fee applicable to delayed submissions.

PSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exam Fee 2027

PSEB has fixed separate examination fees for Class 10 and Class 12 candidates appearing in the 2027 board examinations.

For Class 10, the examination fee has been set at Rs 2,000, while Class 12 students will have to pay Rs 2,450.

Students who choose an additional subject will have to pay an extra Rs 550 per subject.

The examination fee prescribed by the board also includes charges for the hard copy and digitised soft copy, as specified by PSEB.

Schools To Ensure Student Registration

Schools and eligible educational institutions will play a key role in completing the registration process. School heads have been asked to verify that examination forms are properly completed and that the required fees are deposited within the specified timeline.

The responsibility for completing the examination formalities within the prescribed schedule has been placed on the concerned schools.

PSEB has also clarified that school heads will be accountable for any omission or delay in completing these formalities. Schools affiliated or associated with the board may face action under the applicable rules and affiliation regulations if they do not follow the prescribed instructions.

Government Schools Face Action For Delays

PSEB has laid down specific provisions for government schools in cases where the required formalities are not completed within the given timeline.

Such cases will be reported to the concerned Director of the Education Department. The action will depend on whether the school comes under the elementary or secondary education department.

Accordingly, action may be initiated against the principal or head teacher in line with the applicable rules.

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PSEB Board Exams 2027: What To Expect Next

PSEB is expected to issue further information concerning the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, including the detailed date sheet, through its official communication channels.

For now, schools and eligible educational institutions need to follow the registration and fee payment schedule issued by the board and complete the required formalities within the applicable deadlines.

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