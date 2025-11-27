NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration to Begin on Dec 5, Check Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will open the registration for Round 2 of NEET PG 2025 counselling on December 5. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

The MCC has also updated the round-wise admission schedule for NEET PG counselling 2025. As per the revised timeline, institutions will verify the details of candidates allotted seats in Round 1 from December 2 to 3. The dates for Round 3 and the Stray Vacancy Round have also been changed and will be posted soon on the MCC website.

MCC NEET PG Counseling 2025: How to Sign Up for Round 2

Step 1: Visit the MCC’s official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new portal, where you must complete the online registration.

Step 4: Once registered, log in to your account.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and make the required payment.

Step 6: Click Submit and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a printed copy of the confirmation for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Below is the list of documents that candidates must carry for the verification process at their allotted colleges during NEET PG Counselling 2025:

Seat allotment letter

NEET PG scorecard

Class 10- and 12-mark sheets

NEET PG admit card

Domicile certificate

A valid ID proof, such as a Driving Licence, PAN card, Voter ID, or Passport

Category or sub-category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Certificate for Wards of Kashmiri Migrants (if applicable)

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Online Stray Vacancy Round

The online stray vacancy round will be the last phase of the NEET PG 2025 counselling process. The MCC has assigned separate dates for matrix verification, choice filling, and the allotment process. The result will be announced on January 21, 2026, and candidates can report to their allotted colleges by January 31, 2026.

