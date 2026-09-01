NCERT Mughal History Row: Devendra Fadnavis Says Textbooks Gave 13 Pages To Mughals Under UPA

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has raised questions over the way history was presented in NCERT school textbooks during the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, alleging that some historical figures received significantly different levels of coverage.

Speaking at the BJP Maharashtra State Executive Meeting in Pune, Fadnavis claimed that NCERT textbooks during the UPA era devoted 13 pages to the Mughals, while the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was confined to a single passage.

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He contrasted this with what he described as the approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the updated curriculum has allocated 17 pages to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Fadnavis Raises NCERT Textbook Coverage Issue

The Maharashtra Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing party members at the state executive meeting. His comments focused on what he described as differences in the treatment of historical personalities in school curriculum during the UPA and Modi-led governments.

Fadnavis specifically compared the space he claimed was given to Mughal history with the coverage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The remarks are part of a broader political argument over the presentation of history in educational material and the representation of prominent national and regional figures in school textbooks.

What Fadnavis Said About Mughals And Shivaji

Fadnavis said that the UPA-era NCERT textbooks had substantially more space for the Mughals than for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also claimed that the curriculum under the Modi government has increased the coverage of Shivaji Maharaj.

"During the UPA era NCERT textbooks had 13 pages for the Mughals and one passage for Shivaji. During PM Modi's time the curriculum gave 17 pages to Shivaji. Initially they opposed on issues, then they targeted the Ram temple case. They tried to set a narrative that the Ram temple was looted. Their next target is the Kumbh Mela. Come and see: Kumbh tenders were awarded at 20% lower prices..." said CM Fadnavis.

Fadnavis Also Targets Congress Over Ram Mandir

The Chief Minister's comments on NCERT were part of a wider political attack on the Congress.

Fadnavis also accused the opposition party of targeting the controversy surrounding donations to the Ram Mandir, alleging that Congress attempted to portray the matter as a case of looting.

In his remarks and subsequent social media post, he accused Congress of opposing the construction of the Ram Mandir and of attempting to create what he described as misleading narratives surrounding the Trimbakeshwar MahaSimhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

Maharashtra CM Raises Women's Reservation Bill

Fadnavis also criticised the Congress over the Women's Reservation Bill, alleging that the party had stalled the legislation during its tenure.

He contrasted the previous government's record with initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi government, citing programmes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Lakhpati Didi as examples of measures aimed at creating greater opportunities for women and youth.

The issue was raised as part of Fadnavis' broader argument about the policies and achievements of the current administration compared with those of earlier governments.

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Fadnavis Outlines Maharashtra's $1-Trillion Economy Goal

During the political meetings, Fadnavis also spoke about Maharashtra's economic and development objectives.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state's ambition to become a $1-trillion economy by 2030. He linked this target to the broader vision of building a 'Viksit Maharashtra' and contributing to the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Earlier on Monday, Fadnavis attended the Maharashtra State Executive Committee meeting in Pune. He also participated in the BJP Maharashtra State Office-Bearers' Meeting, chaired by BJP State President MLA Ravindra Chavan.

The NCERT textbook remarks therefore came within a wider political address covering education, historical representation, the Ram Mandir issue, the Kumbh Mela, women's empowerment and Maharashtra's development targets.

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