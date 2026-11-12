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School Assembly News Headlines Today November 12 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, November 12, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- ‘More Than A Boat Ride’: Rekha Gupta On Delhi’s Namo Yamuna Safari, 40-Minute Cruise And More
- Amit Shah Launches 62 Uttarakhand Projects Worth Rs 1,475 Crore, Says State Will Lead Path To Viksit Bharat
- ‘No Real Contact’: Sonia Says PM Modi Looks Away, Calls His Humble Origins A PR Construct In New Memoir
- ‘Tears Rolled Down’: Sonia’s Memoir Recalls Indira’s Distress Over Operation Blue Star, Akali Dal Rebukes Cong
- Delhi AQI Eases To 307 Days After Diwali But Stays ‘Very Poor’; Chandni Chowk Among Worst Hit
- Diwali Holiday Bill Returns To US House With Backing From 5 Indian-Origin Lawmakers
- 'Mouthpiece Of Gandhi Family': Kharge's 'Khushiyon Ki Eid' Diwali Remark Sparks BJP Attack
- Beyond Crackers And Stubble: How Political Inertia Chokes The Capital Year After Year
- Odisha CM Launches Third Phase Of Model School Scheme; Rs 1,292 Crore Projects Announced In Keonjhar
- Mizoram CM Launches Gen-AI Mission For 5,500+ School Students Across 80 Schools
- When An Ibrahim Defended RSS: Mohan Bhagwat Recalls 1930s Ban On Outfit
- PM Modi Greets Uttarakhand On Foundation Day, Praises UCC, Border Village Development
International News
- ‘Part Of Russia’s War Against Ukraine’: US Mercenary VanDyke Promises ‘Shocking Details’ After Tihar Release
- Trump Says Iran War Is ‘Effectively Over’: Is The West Asia Conflict Finally Nearing An End?
- US Evacuates Aircraft From Second UK Airbase After Iran Threat, Tankers Diverted To Germany
- Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Resume In Abu Dhabi: Who Is Negotiating And What Is On The Agenda?
- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Admits Cheating On Wife Over Affair With Suspected Chinese Spy; Trump Reacts
- UK School Faces Legal Action After Stopping Hindu Boy From Wearing Tilak; Parents Seek £25,000
Business News
- Stock Market Holiday November 10: Why NSE, BSE Are Closed Today; Check Next Trading Session
- Bank Holiday Today, November 10: Banks Closed In 7 Cities; Check Full November Calendar
- Planning A Year-End Vacation After Diwali? 5 Ways To Keep Travel Spending In Check
- Boeing Job Cuts: 2,500 Employees At Risk As 737 Production Target Moves To 2027
- BYD Office Raided In Netherlands As JLR Alleges Defender Copying In Ti7 SUV
- GIFT Nifty Jumps 1.19%: Will Sensex, Nifty Open Higher After Diwali Holiday?
Sports News
- 'Always Have The Gun To Your Head': Ravi Shastri Reveals Cricket's Toughest Job
- First Time In 149 Years! Zimbabwe Create Test History Against Afghanistan
- Hardik Pandya PBKS Trade Buzz: Arshdeep Singh's Father Makes Big Revelation - WATCH
- Suryakumar Yadav Gets 'Mumbai' Captaincy Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction
- Axar Patel In Or Out Of Delhi Capitals? Co-Owner Drops Big Hint Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction
- Virender Sehwag's Son Aryavir Slams Century For India In Crucial U-19 Asia Cup Clash
- Sehwag's Son's Big Virat Kohli Admission Goes Viral After Century In Asia Cup Clash
- Suryakumar Yadav Meets Amit Shah With Family, Shares What Left Him 'Truly Inspired'
- Juhi Chawla Backs Lalit Modi's January IPL Demand; BCCI To Change Tournament Schedule?
- Khawaja, Warner Reignite Sandpapergate Controversy! Cricket Australia's Big Call On Fresh Probe
- 'Coaches Are Scared': Ex-India Coach Reveals Chat With Kohli Over 'Infamous' Outside Edges
- India Women Name Star-Studded Squads For South Africa Tour 2026; Check All Three Teams
- Kane Williamson Reveals Virat Kohli's Role In His Retirement Decision
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