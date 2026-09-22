NCERT Announces Availability Of 2 More Class 9 Textbooks Amid Criticism Over Delay

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the availability of two more textbooks for Class 9 students for the 2026-27 academic session, amid criticism over delays in making the revised books available.

The newly announced textbooks are Ganita Manjari – Part 2, prescribed for Class 9 Mathematics, and Understanding Society: India & Beyond – Part 2, the Class 9 Social Science textbook.

According to NCERT, the Mathematics textbook has already been printed and will be available for purchase from September 21. The Social Science Part 2 textbook will be available from September 30.

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NCERT Announces Two More Class 9 Textbooks

NCERT said the latest textbooks have been developed for the 2026-27 academic session as part of the implementation of the revised curricular approach.

“The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announces the availability of two new Grade 9 textbooks for the academic year 2026-27. The Grade 9 Mathematics textbook, Ganita Manjari – Part 2, has been printed and is available for sale from today, 21 September 2026 onwards,” the council said in a statement.

The books will be sold through NCERT sales counters, the NCERT website, and Amazon.

Social Science Part 2 Book To Be Available From September 30

While Ganita Manjari – Part 2 has been made available for sale from September 21, students will have to wait until September 30 for Understanding Society: India & Beyond – Part 2.

NCERT said the textbooks have been prepared in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. The books are intended to help implement the new curricular approach.

The council also stated that the two textbooks were being released according to the “already approved schedule/plan”.

Textbook Availability Draws Concerns Ahead Of Exams

The announcement comes at a time when parents, students, and others have raised concerns over the delayed availability of revised Class 9 textbooks.

The issue has also drawn attention on social media, particularly with Class 9 mid-term examinations scheduled to begin on September 23. Mathematics and Social Science Part 2 are among the books for which students and parents have raised concerns over availability.

“The CBSE Class 9 mid-term exams start tomorrow. Yet, NCERT still hasn’t published the Math and SST (Part 2) books or the AI book even though the SST book only arrived in mid-July. Look at the state CBSE has left the students in,” one post on social media said.

The concerns have emerged as schools have already moved well into the academic year, with students preparing for their mid-term examinations.

Social Science Textbook Also Released In Phases

The textbook Understanding Society: India & Beyond was introduced earlier in the academic session. However, its first part became available only after the academic session had begun.

This phased availability has led to concerns among students and teachers about getting access to the revised learning material while the academic year is already underway.

NCERT has been rolling out new textbooks in stages following the curricular changes introduced under NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023. The revised textbooks are being introduced progressively across different classes and subjects.

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Class 9 Students Transitioning To Revised Curriculum

Class 9 is among the grades undergoing the transition to the revised curricular framework. The introduction of new textbooks is part of the broader changes being implemented in school education.

While NCERT has maintained that the latest books are being released according to its approved schedule, the staggered availability has prompted questions from parents, teachers and students about access to prescribed textbooks, particularly ahead of examinations.

With the two additional books now announced, Ganita Manjari – Part 2 is available for sale from September 21, while Understanding Society: India & Beyond – Part 2 is scheduled to become available from September 30.

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