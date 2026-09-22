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English NewsEducationIIT Bombay Student Death: IIT Delhi, Madras Faculty Bodies Back Prof. Dulla, Seek Fair Inquiry

IIT Bombay Student Death: IIT Delhi, Madras Faculty Bodies Back Prof. Dulla, Seek Fair Inquiry

IIT Delhi and IIT Madras faculty bodies have backed Prof. Dulla and urged a fair, transparent and time-bound inquiry into the IIT Bombay student’s death.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 11:27 AM (IST)

The controversy that erupted at IIT Bombay following the death of student Sahil Wakode has now reached the faculty. Following the removal of Professor Suryanarayan Dulla from his position as Dean, the Faculty Forum of IIT Bombay held a protest in his support. The Faculty Forums of IIT Delhi and IIT Madras have also issued statements in support of Professor Dulla. 

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IIT Madras Faculty Association Seeks Fair Inquiry 

In a statement, the Faculty Association of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras urged that the circumstances surrounding the death of the young IIT Bombay student be examined through a fair, transparent and time-bound inquiry. It also cautioned against publicly holding individuals responsible before the due process is completed. 

The association expressed condolences to the student's parents, family, friends, classmates and the wider IIT Bombay community following his death on Friday. It said the death of any student was a loss to the entire academic community and stressed that student wellbeing should remain a central priority. 

The IIT Madras faculty body also referred to a statement by the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum, which said that Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, as course instructor and invigilator, acted in accordance with the Senate-approved academic procedures of the institute. 

The association said faculty members across the IIT system were entrusted with upholding the integrity of examinations and should be able to discharge that responsibility in good faith, in accordance with established institutional procedures and without fear of personal vilification. 

IIT Delhi Faculty Forum Supports Professor Dulla 

The Faculty Forum of IIT Delhi also supported Professor Dulla. It stated that Professor Dulla was performing his duties in accordance with the institute's regulations during the examination. 

The forum said it is the faculty's responsibility to maintain the fairness of examinations throughout the IIT system. It also stated that faculty should be provided with an environment free from the fear of personal defamation while working within established regulations. 

The IIT Delhi Faculty Forum appealed to IIT Bombay to provide necessary institutional support to Professor Dulla and his family.  

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Release Update, Check Latest Details

IIT Bombay Faculty Forum Stages Campus March 

Meanwhile, the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum staged a campus march to support Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been suspended from the deanship of IIT Bombay. 

The IIT Madras Faculty Association also urged that any inquiry into the incident be conducted by the appropriate institutional and legal authorities with full respect for the dignity of the student and his family. 

The association called for restraint in public and media discourse, stating that no individual should be held responsible publicly or in the media before the inquiry process had run its course. 

“Premature conclusions, media trials and speculation, including on social media, cause lasting harm to all concerned and do not serve the cause of justice or the memory of the student,” it said. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News IIT-Madras IIT-Bombay IIT-Delhi IIT Bombay Student Death Professor Suryanarayan Dulla Professor Dulla IIT Bombay
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