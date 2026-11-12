MP To Celebrate Birsa Munda Jayanti With State-Level Events In Jabalpur, Dhar And Khandwa

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madhya Pradesh will host three state-level Birsa Munda celebrations.

Events in Jabalpur, Dhar (birth anniversary), and Khandwa are scheduled.

Aim is to honor tribal heroes and cultural heritage of the region.

Week-long Tribal Pride Day celebrations across state districts planned.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for a series of large-scale celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announcing three major state-level programmes across the state on November 14, 15 and 16.

Addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the celebrations would take place in Jabalpur, Dhar, and Khandwa. The events will be jointly organised by the state government and the BJP, with the objective of recognising the contributions of tribal leaders and freedom fighters and familiarising people with their legacy.

The celebrations will also extend to educational institutions and tribal welfare facilities, with various departments planning activities in schools and hostels across tribal-dominated blocks.

Birsa Munda Jayanti 2026: Check Dates And Event Locations

Announcing the schedule, CM Mohan Yadav said the state would organise separate major events in three regions instead of limiting the celebrations to a single venue.

Explaining the decision, he said, “Since Madhya Pradesh is a large state, celebrating Birsa Munda Jayanti at a single location on one day would not be sufficient. Therefore, we have decided to organise major events at three prominent locations across different regions of the state on November 14, 15 and 16. The major state-level events will be organised by the state government. In addition, programmes will be held in all our hostels and schools across tribal-dominated blocks through the respective departments. Several such activities have been planned at the government level,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister also outlined the schedule for the three state-level programmes:

November 14: Major celebration in Jabalpur.

November 15: State-level event in Dhar, coinciding with Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

November 16: Major programme in Khandwa.

Describing the significance of the celebrations, Yadav added, “The first programme will be held in Jabalpur on November 14, followed by a major event in Dhar on November 15, coinciding with Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, and another programme in Khandwa on November 16. The government and the organisation (BJP) will jointly organise three major programmes in Khandwa, Jabalpur, and Dhar. Through these celebrations of Birsa Munda Jayanti, we aim to reaffirm our commitment to society and development, while also bringing the contributions of several tribal heroes, whose stories have so far remained largely unexplored, before the public.”

Tribal Freedom Fighters To Be Remembered During Celebrations

The Chief Minister said the programmes would also highlight the contributions of several tribal personalities who played important roles in India's history and freedom struggle.

Among those whose contributions the government intends to recognise are Birsa Munda, Tantya Mama, Raja Shankar Shah, and Raghunath Shah. Yadav emphasised that their sacrifices and historical contributions should receive greater public recognition.

He also spoke about the representation of tribal communities in the Union and Madhya Pradesh governments, pointing out that the state has two tribal Union Ministers, Savitri Thakur and Durga Das Uikey. Several tribal leaders are also part of the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet.

Highlighting the BJP government's approach towards tribal communities, Yadav said, “We are fortunate that Madhya Pradesh has one of the largest tribal populations in the country. We have strengthened tribal representation, with two Union Ministers from the state and several tribal leaders in the state Cabinet... This reflects the fundamental difference between the BJP and Congress: our leadership delivers on its promises. We continue to honour our tribal heroes. Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose birth anniversary the Prime Minister is using to advance his vision. We take pride in remembering our tribal heroes through their birth anniversaries, sacrifices and contributions..,” the CM added.

Tribal Pride Day Celebrations To Continue From November 11 To 18

Meanwhile, BJP Madhya Pradesh president Hemant Khandelwal announced that the broader Tribal Pride Day celebrations would be observed across the state from November 11 to 18.

According to Khandelwal, the week-long programme will highlight tribal heritage, traditional art forms, cultural practices and initiatives aimed at the overall development of tribal communities.

Apart from the three major state-level events announced by the Chief Minister, the BJP organisation will arrange cultural processions and rallies in districts across Madhya Pradesh.

These processions will cover distances of approximately two to three kilometres and are intended to showcase the identity, traditions, and cultural heritage of tribal communities.

Outlining the party's plans, Khandelwal said, “From November 11 to 18, an extensive programme will be organised to celebrate Tribal Pride Day, focusing on tribal identity, folk art, culture and overall development. There will be three major events (state-level programs as mentioned by CM). Apart from this, our organisation will take out rallies in every district in the form of grand cultural processions covering a distance of two to three kilometres,” Khandelwal said.

The celebrations will therefore include both state-level gatherings and district-level cultural activities, bringing tribal history, freedom fighters and indigenous traditions into focus across Madhya Pradesh.

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